This Nondairy Milk Makes Your Hot Chocolate Taste Like Nutella

If you can't find hazelnut milk at your local grocery store for your fancy hot chocolate, don't worry — making plant milks at home is surprisingly simple and requires minimal equipment. All you need is a good-quality blender, fine cheesecloth, the right ingredients, and time. With that, you can stock up on your favorite nondairy milk at a fraction of the cost of store-bought brands.

These foundational techniques apply to almost any nut or seed-based milk. Soak the nuts and seeds overnight, allowing them to soften and making them easier to blend with water until nice and smooth. Then, all that's left is to strain the mixture through a fine cheesecloth or muslin cloth, squeezing to extract maximum liquid. Feel free to play around with different water ratios to land on the perfect consistency for your preferred plant milk, but a standard ratio of 4 cups of water per cup of nuts is a good place to start for a thick, creamy consistency. If you prefer oat milk to almond milk or any other dairy-free option for your homemade vegan cocoa, additional measures like not pre-soaking the oats, avoiding over-blending, and double-straining the mixture can prevent a slimy or gritty result. You can also incorporate other flavors into your plant milk, like vanilla extract, a pinch of salt, dates for sweetness, or spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or cocoa powder to make your at-home plant milk projects a more creative, delicious venture.