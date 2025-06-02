The Secret Ingredient That Takes Whiskey Punch To A New Level
Punch cocktails are nothing new. In fact, punches have been recorded in the annals of cocktail history since the 1630s, with some considering them to be the progenitor of cocktails as we know them today. There are even still recipes for truly timeless punches such as the Revolutionary War-era Fish House Punch. However, just like any cocktail, punch continues to evolve to this day. One example of this is in the use of an ingredient that once featured prominently in punches, but has since fallen to the wayside.
Oleo saccharum is an easy to make ingredient that works extremely well in warming whiskey punches. Literally just meaning "oil-sugar" in Latin, oleo saccharum is made by combining citrus peels (in this case, lemon) with sugar. When allowed to rest for a few hours, these elements combine to give you a heaping helping of citrusy flavor and aroma alongside some sweetness. The oil from the citrus brings a different flavor compared to the juice, and offers a subtle refined quality to your punch. So before squeezing those lemons, be sure to peel them first and make some oleo saccharum for your next bowl of whiskey punch.
Get the most out of your whiskey punch
You might envision a punch with a virtual laundry list of ingredients and juices, making gallons upon gallons of it for a party, but a traditional punch doesn't entail too much at all. With some oleo saccharum, a 750ml bottle of whiskey, the equivalent amount of cold water, and a dozen or more dashes of bitters, you have a simplistic but effective whiskey punch that's somewhat akin to a gigantic elongated old-fashioned. Better yet, such a thing is super easy to prepare in advance, so your party imbibements are covered.
As you might expect as well, the presence of oleo saccharum means that a lot of lemon oil notes are going to be mingling with your whiskey. This, while certainly a welcome addition, means that you probably shouldn't break the bank in the whiskey department, since some of the more subtle notes of a more expensive whiskey might get lost in the shuffle of this punch. A good rye is recommended, with a bottle such as Rittenhouse being a really solid sub-$35 whiskey. As well, many bourbons that are considered "bottom shelf" can be well worth the buy, and might be just the bottle you're seeking for your punch. Whichever you choose, it should play rather well with your oleo saccharum.
Oleo saccharum is a traditional bartender's ingredient
When you see an ingredient being praised in Jerry Thomas' 1862 book "The Bartender's Guide" (something of a bartending bible), you know that it's one seriously worth considering in your cocktails. Oleo saccharum is just such an ingredient, and Thomas emphasized the importance of imparting the essence of lemon oil in any punch worth a dang. But you don't need to limit oleo saccharum to punches only. In fact, bartender's from way back branched out and used oleo saccharum in other cocktails too, since this ingredient keeps for much longer than regular old citrus.
Oleo saccharum is a great addition to cocktails that could benefit from being rounded out or more refined, or even those that could simply have their citrus presence boosted. You could riff on an old-fashioned by adding some oleo saccharum and a digestif-friendly amaro for the perfect after-dinner cocktail. Or you could alternatively steer away from whiskey altogether and use your oleo saccharum in an herb and fresh gin cocktail. Really, anything that you think could use some citrusy sweetness is worth trying with your oleo saccharum — it's an ingredient that should accompany you well on your cocktail adventures.