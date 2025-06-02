The Secret Ingredient That Takes Whiskey Punch To A New Level

Punch cocktails are nothing new. In fact, punches have been recorded in the annals of cocktail history since the 1630s, with some considering them to be the progenitor of cocktails as we know them today. There are even still recipes for truly timeless punches such as the Revolutionary War-era Fish House Punch. However, just like any cocktail, punch continues to evolve to this day. One example of this is in the use of an ingredient that once featured prominently in punches, but has since fallen to the wayside.

Oleo saccharum is an easy to make ingredient that works extremely well in warming whiskey punches. Literally just meaning "oil-sugar" in Latin, oleo saccharum is made by combining citrus peels (in this case, lemon) with sugar. When allowed to rest for a few hours, these elements combine to give you a heaping helping of citrusy flavor and aroma alongside some sweetness. The oil from the citrus brings a different flavor compared to the juice, and offers a subtle refined quality to your punch. So before squeezing those lemons, be sure to peel them first and make some oleo saccharum for your next bowl of whiskey punch.