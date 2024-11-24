How Many Gallons Of Punch Should You Make For A Party?

Whether you're celebrating a holiday, a personal milestone, or you just miss your loved ones, there are few things more uplifting than a party. It doesn't even need to be particularly fancy — a few simple yet indulgent apps like gooey hazelnut and fig baked brie and ice-cold drinks are enough to satisfy just about anyone. Of course, determining the right amount of refreshments to provide can be tricky, especially if you're planning on batching your cocktails to be the host with the most or crafting a zero proof homemade punch.

The key to making sure there are enough drinks to go around is to consider how many guests you'll be hosting and about how long they'll be there. Conventional wisdom suggests that 10 people require 1 gallon or so of punch. If your party is 3 hours long, that's enough for everyone to enjoy about one 4-ounce drink every hour. However, if your party runs more than three hours (or your guests are really enjoying your punch) you might consider making up to 2 gallons for every 10 people. For example, if you're expecting 20 guests, you'll need between 2 and 4 gallons of punch. If you're still worried about running out, be sure to have extra bottled beverages or easy mixers on hand to provide a bit of a buffer. Just stash away a few bottles of wine, a case of soda, or supplies for 3-ingredient party favorites like sea breeze and bay breeze cocktails.