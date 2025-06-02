The Classic Party Snack That Gets A Huge Boost Thanks To Olive Brine

The simplest nod to olive accented deviled eggs is to add a bit of brine to the mashed egg yolks along with the traditional choice of mayonnaise and spices ranging from salt to paprika. Watch the level of brine, just a tablespoon will go a long way in flavor. The goal of the mixture is one that isn't too thin and can be easily piped in an appealing way back into the halved, hard-boiled eggs. Don't forget to taste as you go to keep the saltiness of your mixture in check before adding any additional salt, as the brine inherently ups the sodium level.

While both black or green olive brine could work, green olives lend themselves well to deviled egg preparation both visually (the brine is lighter and creates a more visually appealing and less muddy effect) and a more round, juicy, and verdant pop. Castelvetrano olives are a great choice as their brine is bright and the flesh of the olives is firm enough to be incorporated pleasingly into the filling, if you choose. Other readily available green olive options are Spanish Manzanillas or Italian Cerignolas.

To make prep easier, be sure to choose pitted olives. After incorporating the brine, chop up the olives themselves and add a handful to the mixture to further up the olive angle. Or, set them aside for your next cocktail. Once you've piped the mixture back into the hard-boiled whites, whether with a piping bag or a zip-top bag that you've snipped off at the corner, it's time to put on the finishing touches. Sprinkle a bit of finely chopped fresh herbs such as dill, rosemary, or parsley over the platter and then top each egg half with a few thin slices of olive to give guests a hint at the flavors beckoning, or go for peak dirty martini vibes with a single olive slice dotted with a small crumble of blue cheese.