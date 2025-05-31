10 Foods That Should Never Be Frozen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's just go ahead and set the scene: You're all ready to make your grandmother's fantastic Quiche Lorraine recipe, with all the ingredients you'll need on hand. You're a thoughtful and thrifty consumer who likes to get the most out of your food staples, and you have discovered the easiest way to do exactly that is to freeze them. You go to your icebox to get what you'll need: eggs, onion, and cheese. You remove them and place them on the counter to thaw.

Only, upon returning later, you notice that your eggs are cracked and leaking over your countertop. You attempt to cut into your onion and it implodes into a mushy mess, and your cheese becomes a crumbling disaster once you try to shred it. It turns out science — specifically thermodynamics – has ruined your food. The water in your ingredients has gone through a change due to it being frozen, and those changes have affected their physical state. And if your foods were allowed to be exposed to oxygen during the freezing process, that could lead to additional changes and possibly the proliferation of bacteria.

You can safely and effectively freeze almost any food with the help of a decent Cryovac system, which removes oxygen before freezing. Those can be expensive, though — it's much easier and more affordable to run down some of the most common foods that should never be frozen (with some obvious caveats). Let's get into it.