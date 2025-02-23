Trust The Process And Turn Your Leftover Salad Into A Tasty Soup

If you've ever stocked your fridge to the brim with salad ingredients only to find them on the verge of wilting a week later, you're not alone. Even if you manage to put together a simple kale Caesar salad, leftovers with a finite shelf life are almost inevitable. Fortunately, there's a practical and delicious solution to this dilemma that'll help take the pressure off your wallet and make getting your daily dose of veggies something to look forward to — salad soup.

This may sound like one of the weirdest ways to use up salad fixings, and you're not wrong. Things like romaine lettuce, black olives, and julienned radishes don't exactly scream "tasty soup ingredients." However, if you trust the process, virtually any combination of veggies can go from compost fodder to a light, refreshing soup perfect for an early autumn evening or springtime lunch. The trick is to develop the flavors and then purée everything together to create a velvety texture similar to your favorite creamy tomato soup recipe.

To achieve the depth of flavor present in every good soup, you'll need a few ingredients beyond your salad ingredients to start building a beautiful and savory broth. Simmering chicken stock together with things like garlic and onions, and miso or bouillon paste is a great way to make your broth sing by turning it into a flavor bomb. This process also creates a flavorful foundation that will help mellow out any astringence or bitterness, helping to marry the contrasting flavors of your other ingredients.