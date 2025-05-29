For Better Sweet Tea, You Need This Fruity Addition

For many, sweet tea is the unofficial drink of the South. It is widely considered to be a staple in the history of soul food and Southern cooking in general. It's easy to see why it's such a popular and timeless drink: It tastes great, is refreshing on hot days, and can be enjoyed plain or mixed with drinks to create new delicious concoctions.

One of the easiest twists for classic sweet tea is to make it fruity. While there are tons of fruit options out there, one stands out due to its delightfully tangy taste: cranberries. Specifically, cranberry juice is a super easy way to add more depth of flavor to sweet tea with little to no fuss.

Adding cranberry juice to sweet tea is especially unique due to the way the tartness of the cranberries cuts into the sweetness of the sweet tea. Plus, cranberry juice gives it a luxurious red tint that is intense but inviting. It's a bold but delicious take on the classic.