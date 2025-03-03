What Tequila Does Texas Roadhouse Use For Its Margaritas?

As one of the most popular cocktails in the United States, margaritas are easily found on the menu of many classic chain restaurants. Texas Roadhouse is no exception –- its margaritas fall somewhere in the middle of Chowhound's ratings of chain restaurant margaritas, with mixed reviews on this cocktail. Sometimes, it's too sweet, and sometimes, it doesn't taste like there's enough alcohol, while others report that it's a surprisingly balanced cocktail worth the $7.50. Texas Roadhouse uses various tequilas for different margarita recipes, so this could be why customers sometimes have a mixed experience with this cocktail.

A tequila called Dorado Gold is used for the Texas Roadhouse House Rocks Margarita and House Frozen Margarita. This affordable tequila normally goes for $9.99-$19.99 a bottle; the company, Dorado, does not seem to have a website, so there isn't an abundance of information available about this tequila or the company itself. According to one online liquor retailer, Dorado Gold is made from 100% blue agave plants grown in the state of Jalisco in Mexico. Considering the low price point, this is surprising; most cheaper tequilas are a mix of agave and sugar-based spirits.

As the name and color of the bottle suggests (Dorado also means golden in Spanish), Dorado Gold is a gold tequila. This tequila has only been aged for 2-3 months, but the color was created by adding caramel coloring or by adding a small amount of aged tequila, or anejo, which naturally has a darker color.