Every Cheesecake Factory Pasta, Ranked

Not sure what to order at the Cheesecake Factory? That's not surprising considering the menu has over 250 items on offer. When in doubt, pasta is always a good bet. But here you face another conundrum because there are 15 kinds of pasta to choose from (even more if you count that there are numerous ways to top the Fettuccine Alfredo). How do you narrow down the choices? While taste can be subjective, many diners agree that some pastas are far better than others.

Customers are pretty vocal about calling out the best and worst dishes at The Cheesecake Factory, and the pastas are no exception. Do some digging online and you'll find that some pastas get tons of praise, while others get lackluster reviews or even scathing critiques. To help you in your quest for the perfect pasta at The Cheesecake Factory, we combed through countless reviews to determine which pasta dishes are worth every last carb and which you may want to avoid.

From creamy classics to spicy Cajun creations, these are all of The Cheesecake Factory pastas ranked from worst to best. We'll go into more detail about our methodology at the end of the article.