The Effortless Way To Serve Cocktails To A Crowd With All The Style And None Of The Stress

The stress of planning, prepping, and entertaining your guests as a host might not be something you consider enjoyable. But if you're ever in the position of hosting a gathering, fret not, as we bring you an easier way to serve up some tasty, batched cocktails without any added strain. You can still appreciate this tip even if you're an avid, seasoned party host. Take a trip down memory lane to your college party days and bust out that keg. And before you start to worry, you don't need to hoist and invert your guests over a cocktail-filled keg for this hack. Unlike large pitchers and open serving bowls commonly used to serve large batches of drinks, kegs protect your cocktail from exposure to oxygen, keeping them crisp and fresh for longer. One of the key steps for batching cocktails is ensuring optimal dilution, so make room for that in your keg along with the other cocktail components. Seal the keg and mix thoroughly so all the ingredients are properly combined before letting it rest in the fridge till nicely chilled.

When ready to serve, insert the carbon dioxide cartridge and adjust the pressure levels depending on your keg size. This step ensures that the cocktail can be easily dispensed from the keg. Give the keg a good shake to evenly distribute the carbon dioxide. Now all that's left is to pour into a glass and enjoy! Clearly, the characteristics of a keg serve their purposes beyond your home-brewed beer. So, the next time you're gearing up to host a gathering, be assured that your cocktail in a keg will save you time, and energy, and is sure to impress your guests.