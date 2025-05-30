Whipped Lemonade Is The Creamy And Refreshing Drink You Won't Be Able To Put Down This Summer

Summer is hot, and that means you need cold drinks to help you survive (and ideally, enjoy) the weather during those humid afternoons. Water or lemonade with ice might be enough to quench your thirst, but it's hard to resist the draw of a slightly more dessert-styled drink during the summer. If you are interested in a beverage that's both refreshing and a little more substantial than a simple lemonade, you might try making a whipped lemonade instead.

If life gave you enough lemons to make lemonade, and you also bought some heavy cream and condensed milk from the grocery store, then you've got everything you need. You can blend everything together with ice, and you've got a frothy summer drink that's slightly creamier than a simple glass of lemonade. It's a rather thick, slushy drink, and by some definitions of the word "milkshake" it would certainly count — there's no ice cream, although it'd probably go well with a scoop of vanilla. Just like a milkshake, it's not uncommon to garnish the top of the whipped lemonade with some fluffy whipped cream. You can also place a mint leaf or cherry on top and the drink should be thick enough to hold it.