Whipped Lemonade Is The Creamy And Refreshing Drink You Won't Be Able To Put Down This Summer
Summer is hot, and that means you need cold drinks to help you survive (and ideally, enjoy) the weather during those humid afternoons. Water or lemonade with ice might be enough to quench your thirst, but it's hard to resist the draw of a slightly more dessert-styled drink during the summer. If you are interested in a beverage that's both refreshing and a little more substantial than a simple lemonade, you might try making a whipped lemonade instead.
If life gave you enough lemons to make lemonade, and you also bought some heavy cream and condensed milk from the grocery store, then you've got everything you need. You can blend everything together with ice, and you've got a frothy summer drink that's slightly creamier than a simple glass of lemonade. It's a rather thick, slushy drink, and by some definitions of the word "milkshake" it would certainly count — there's no ice cream, although it'd probably go well with a scoop of vanilla. Just like a milkshake, it's not uncommon to garnish the top of the whipped lemonade with some fluffy whipped cream. You can also place a mint leaf or cherry on top and the drink should be thick enough to hold it.
Whipped lemonade is a frothy and creamsicle-like beverage
As with any drink this straightforward, there are plenty of variations. The drink is somewhat similar to Brazilian lemonade, a creamy citrus drink which is also made with citrus fruits and condensed milk. It's typically made with limes and no heavy cream, though: that last point means that a Brazilian lemonade is still creamy but not quite as frothy, so make whichever suits your tastes. If you want to make the whipped lemonade less sugary, you can cut down on the condensed milk, which contains a substantial amount of added sugar. Just keep in mind that making the whipped lemonade less sweet will play up the sour flavors: lemonade is mostly lemons and sugar, which makes it much more drinkable than straight lemon juice.
You can also make a boozy spin called a whipped vodka lemonade with the addition of vodka and limoncello, a four-ingredient lemony liqueur for summer drinks such as spritz cocktails. There are endless combinations of alcohol and lemon juice — there are two-ingredient gin cocktails for summer as well as shandies made of beer and lemonade — but a whipped version gives the whole drink a more dessert feel, while still being an easy beverage to wash down the summer heat on a sweaty evening.