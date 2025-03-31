The McDonald's Breakfast Hack We Wish Were Still Possible
McDonald's has a limited breakfast menu, but it is packed with all the essentials. Whether you want a stack of pancakes or a delicious McMuffin made with a freshly cracked egg, the fast food chain has you covered. You can even grab a greasy hash brown patty or a steamy bowl of oatmeal topped with diced fruit. Just don't expect to see anything complex on the menu — like a hash brown sandwich — as the fast food joint tends to keep things simple.
There are several ways to hack the McDonald's menu, some of which result in secret menu items. One fan-favorite menu hack that can no longer be made was a copycat crepe, appropriately dubbed the McCrepe. Crepes are thin pancakes that were invented in France during the 13th century. The story goes that a woman accidentally spilled porridge on a hot stove top, and ate it to avoid food waste. Nowadays, the delicate pancakes can be filled with sweet and savory fillings. Some popular choices include a chocolate spread, strawberries, whipped cream, ham, gruyere cheese, or even just a drizzle of lemon juice and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
While McDonald's does not have crepes on the menu, the secret menu item was made using the restaurant's golden brown hotcakes and the now-discontinued Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait. The creamy dairy was added to the inside of the pancakes, which were folded and enjoyed. One bite in, and you'd be magically transported to a dreamy cafe in Paris.
How to make the McCrepe
A traditional McCrepe was assembled with McDonald's hotcakes and the Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait. However, the parfait, which included low-fat yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, and granola, was discontinued in 2022. It is known as one of many discontinued items at McDonald's that are unlikely to return. But big fans of the secret menu hack can still enjoy the creative breakfast with a few modifications.
As mentioned, crepes can be made with savory fillings. Therefore, consider stuffing your hotcakes with scrambled eggs, cheese, and sausage or bacon — all of which can be ordered as sides at most locations. You could order the McDonald's Big Breakfast with Hotcakes, which comes with pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, and hash browns, then simply place the desired sides inside the pancakes, fold in half, and enjoy. If you are looking to add a more complex flavor, you can top the savory crepe with syrup. Craving a sweet crepe? Order the hotcakes with a side of grape jam. To take the meal to the next level, consider asking for a side of whipped cream as the restaurant serves many sweet beverages topped with it. Follow the same steps for assembly and your copycat McCrepe is complete.
Lastly, there is always the option of replicating the McCrepe at home. You can do so by starting with a stack of homemade basic buttermilk pancakes. Then, stuff them with your favorite yogurt and fruit, and top with granola for more authenticity.