The McDonald's Breakfast Hack We Wish Were Still Possible

McDonald's has a limited breakfast menu, but it is packed with all the essentials. Whether you want a stack of pancakes or a delicious McMuffin made with a freshly cracked egg, the fast food chain has you covered. You can even grab a greasy hash brown patty or a steamy bowl of oatmeal topped with diced fruit. Just don't expect to see anything complex on the menu — like a hash brown sandwich — as the fast food joint tends to keep things simple.

There are several ways to hack the McDonald's menu, some of which result in secret menu items. One fan-favorite menu hack that can no longer be made was a copycat crepe, appropriately dubbed the McCrepe. Crepes are thin pancakes that were invented in France during the 13th century. The story goes that a woman accidentally spilled porridge on a hot stove top, and ate it to avoid food waste. Nowadays, the delicate pancakes can be filled with sweet and savory fillings. Some popular choices include a chocolate spread, strawberries, whipped cream, ham, gruyere cheese, or even just a drizzle of lemon juice and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

While McDonald's does not have crepes on the menu, the secret menu item was made using the restaurant's golden brown hotcakes and the now-discontinued Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait. The creamy dairy was added to the inside of the pancakes, which were folded and enjoyed. One bite in, and you'd be magically transported to a dreamy cafe in Paris.