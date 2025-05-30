Giada De Laurentiis' College Eating Habits Are Surprisingly Easy To Replicate

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Giada De Laurentiis is one culinary celebrity you can trust when it comes to crafting delicious dishes at home. Whether you watch her on-screen tutorials on Food Network or rely on the basic, flavorful recipes in her cookbooks, De Laurentiis gives food advice both experienced and novice home cooks can appreciate. For those who lack confidence in the kitchen, she is a living example of how you don't have to be a master chef to make tasty meals, especially if you're living on a college campus.

In an interview posted to the YouTube page of De Laurentiis' Italian goods company, Giadzy by Giada de Laurentiis, the renowned foodie shares that she made plenty of tasty meals throughout her college career and better yet, without fancy extras. Given the fact that Giada De Laurentiis' top tip for making the best home-cooked meal is to use fresh, quality ingredients, she grew accustomed to cooking meals during her college years with simple foods you can easily find at conventional supermarkets.

Next to a minor obsession with instant ramen, De Laurentiis prepared many dishes centered around boiled pasta. Since cooked noodles are both economical and easy to prepare, the chef wasn't a big consumer of fast food. She'd gladly skip McDonald's for a plate of spaghetti with olive oil, lemon juice, and Parmesan cheese. Whether you're a college student eager to replicate her eating habits or new to cooking, start by loading your kitchen cupboard with Giada De Laurentiis' favorite pantry staples like dried herbs, canned tomatoes, and boxes of quality pasta.