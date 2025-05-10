Giada De Laurentiis' Top Tip For Making The Best Home-Cooked Meal

Fast food has its place, but home-cooked meals are special and should be intentional in every facet. From the ingredients that go into a dish to the time and love that it takes to prepare them, there's a real commitment, and Giada De Laurentiis agrees. When asked by Barron's about her best tip for making a home-cooked meal, De Laurentiis stated, "Use the best ingredients you can find." What exactly does that mean? The ingredients don't need to be complicated; however, they do need to be quality, and while that can be a subjective term, it does mean saying no to processed foods full of salt, sugar, and things you probably can't pronounce.

For example, when De Laurentiis stocks up on some of her favorite pantry staples for her own home-cooked meals, the Food Network star chooses items like her Giadzy Ligurian olive oil and dried pasta. However, not all dried pasta is created equal, and De Laurentiis suggests looking for those that do not contain additives. A box of pasta that has anything more than durum wheat semolina and water shouldn't make it into your cart.

Other items that qualify as good ingredients for the cookbook author and queen of all things Italian include coconut sugar for baking and lemon salt for adding a pop of savor to meats. The more natural the state of an ingredient, the better its flavor will be. Quality ingredients like fresh veggies, fruits, and meats have a richer, more intense taste when you cook them, as compared to their processed versions.