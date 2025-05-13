The Ingenious Way College Kids Are Cooking 5-Star Dorm Room Meals

Ramen noodles. Blue box mac 'n cheese. Instant soups. Raise your hand if that's what qualified as a home-cooked meal while you were living in a college dorm. Not so any more. Kids living in cramped spaces are learning to use an array of nearly toy-sized appliances to come up with Michelin star-worthy meals from the surface of their desks and on top of their beds that would put your microwaved frozen lasagna to shame.

Perhaps the most popular of these dorm room chefs is someone who goes by LazyPotNoodle, who has gained millions of followers on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat by making everything from complete holiday dinners, surf and turf mac 'n cheese, carne asada, to beef Wellington from on top of a twin-sized bed. The videos have even attracted the interest of Gordon Ramsay, who has shared them on his own TikTok account. "Your dorm room has just become the poshest restaurant in the world," he said, while giving the college student approving play-by-plays for following Ramsay's own tips for cooking beef Wellington,

There is some controversy behind LazyPotNoodle's feed, since the account links to a company of the same name selling a digital cookbook and two of the appliances. Still there are plenty of others who have either imitated LazyPotNoodle or come up with their own unique creations. Priyamvada Atmakuri parlayed her creations, including a desktop curry noodle soup, into a career as a pastry chef in India. Other elaborate creations have included bagels, made by @IzaBellJoy, who is now planning on releasing a cookbook, and a seafood boil made by @PerfectPott. How are they all pulling it off? The tools student chefs use are a far cry from the hot plates and microwaves that you usually find in dorms.