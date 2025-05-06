Make Your Kitchen Safer With This Organization Tip From Martha Stewart

Kitchens often function as the heart of a home — a place where families gather to enjoy regular meals or celebrate birthdays and holidays, making memories over fun and indulgent mac 'n cheese grilled sammies or everyone's favorite takeout. However, kitchens can also be dangerous, as cooking requires the use of razor-sharp tools like knives, along with the heat from the stove or oven. That's why lifestyle icon Martha Stewart recommends keeping well-stocked, portable first aid kits within easy reach.

Though you likely already have first aid supplies in your home, keeping a kit in the kitchen isn't just convenient — it can drastically reduce the time between the injury's occurrence and its treatment. Upon sustaining a cut or burning yourself while attempting a flambé, things need to happen quickly. Food should be removed from the heat to avoid burning it, and the injury should be addressed as quickly as possible. That's much easier to do if you don't have to rush to the bathroom and rifle through your medicine cabinet.

Instead, as Martha Stewart recommends on her Up Close & Personal blog, it's best to dedicate a kitchen drawer or another small space to storing supplies for remedying cooking-specific injuries like cuts and burns. The faster you can cover a burn or wrap a bleeding wound, the less likely it is you'll contract an infection. It can also help you avoid food safety concerns by keeping your kitchen free of bodily fluids that could contaminate your food.