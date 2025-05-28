If You Love McDonald's And UFOs, There's One Location You Have To Put On Your Bucket List
Most fast food chains have a cookie-cutter look to their franchises, which is why it's super exciting when you find one that stands out from the crowd. While the golden arches are largely indistinguishable from restaurant to restaurant, there are indeed several interesting McDonald's locations around the world that you may or may not be familiar with. Case in point, Roswell, New Mexico, is home to a very special and regionally appropriate UFO-shaped McDonald's, a tourist attraction perfect for extraterrestrial enthusiasts and Mickey D's fanatics alike.
Built in 2005 near an alleged UFO crash site, the cosmic-themed restaurant features a silver saucer-shaped structure where patrons can dine. Attached is a UFO-themed Play Place for the kiddos to enjoy and the main building with the order counter. To add to the fun, there's a few silver alien statues near the drive-thru and at night the saucer lights up to make it look extra otherworldly. The menu is mostly the same as other regular locations, with the exception of McDonald's green chile double cheeseburger which is available only in New Mexico.
When visiting Roswell, you can't miss the overload of extraterrestrial-themed attractions. In case you're unaware of the UFO-related history behind this town, in 1947, a rancher just outside Roswell found strange debris, including metallic sticks and foil reflectors, in his sheep pasture. While the United States Air Force and government has long passed it off as a fallen weather balloon, many people still doubt this claim, believing they were covering up evidence of an alien spaceship.
More unique McDonald's locations
Besides the Roswell location, there are several unique McDonald's around the world that are worth visiting, like the U.S. McDonald's that features an international menu or the only McDonald's location that has a "Ski-Thru" Window.
Heading to the West Coast, Barstow, California, features a McDonald's resembling a train station, complete with train cars that have been transformed into dining areas. The world's oldest McDonald's is also in the Golden State (in Downey), featuring a classic 1950s look that has remained over the years. Meanwhile, in Arizona, you'll find the only teal arches in the world, an effort to match the aesthetic of the red rock and blue sky landscape in Sedona.
On the opposite coast, enjoy a lobster roll at the Freeport, Maine, Mansion McDonald's, a colonial home built by William Gore in 1850 and converted into a Mickey D's in 1984. The unique building choice was largely in effort to maintain the historical town's aesthetic. Another Mansion McDonald's, dubbed the McMansion, is located in New Hyde Park, New York. The late 18th-century farmhouse features a grand staircase and veranda that was transformed into an elegant dining area.
Indeed, McDonald's has converted quite a few historical buildings into fast food eateries. For instance, Penang, Malaysia is home to the Birch House McDonald's, a colonial mansion that was once the headquarters of a 19th-century tin smelting company. In Melbourne, Australia, you'll find McDonald's Clifton Hill, a beautiful Art Deco style building that once operated as the United Kingdom Hotel.