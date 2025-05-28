If You Love McDonald's And UFOs, There's One Location You Have To Put On Your Bucket List

Most fast food chains have a cookie-cutter look to their franchises, which is why it's super exciting when you find one that stands out from the crowd. While the golden arches are largely indistinguishable from restaurant to restaurant, there are indeed several interesting McDonald's locations around the world that you may or may not be familiar with. Case in point, Roswell, New Mexico, is home to a very special and regionally appropriate UFO-shaped McDonald's, a tourist attraction perfect for extraterrestrial enthusiasts and Mickey D's fanatics alike.

Built in 2005 near an alleged UFO crash site, the cosmic-themed restaurant features a silver saucer-shaped structure where patrons can dine. Attached is a UFO-themed Play Place for the kiddos to enjoy and the main building with the order counter. To add to the fun, there's a few silver alien statues near the drive-thru and at night the saucer lights up to make it look extra otherworldly. The menu is mostly the same as other regular locations, with the exception of McDonald's green chile double cheeseburger which is available only in New Mexico.

When visiting Roswell, you can't miss the overload of extraterrestrial-themed attractions. In case you're unaware of the UFO-related history behind this town, in 1947, a rancher just outside Roswell found strange debris, including metallic sticks and foil reflectors, in his sheep pasture. While the United States Air Force and government has long passed it off as a fallen weather balloon, many people still doubt this claim, believing they were covering up evidence of an alien spaceship.