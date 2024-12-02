The Special US McDonald's That Features An International Menu

From arepas filled with buttery eggs and chopped peppers to crispy shrimp onion burgers, the global menu of McDonald's has a lot to offer customers. You read that right– along with the sweet McFlurries and iconic Filet-O-Fish, this type of fare is also available at McDonald's locations around the world. (So, if you think you've tried every McDonald's burger, think again.) Usually, customers have to go to a different country like South Korea or Spain to eat those aforementioned entrees, so those options are not so accessible for Americans. But if you're near Chicago, you're in luck.

At 1035 West Randolph Street in Chicago, Illinois, lies the world headquarters of McDonald's. Built to help the fast food brand better engage with customers and employees alike, situated on the ground floor of the building is a restaurant featuring a rotating menu of McDonald's appetizers and entrees from around the world. Also known as the MHQ, the menu changes here every few months, but it's always enticing. It features everything from BBQ bacon stacks from the U.K., salted caramel-dipped cones from Korea, spicy chicken McNuggets from Japan, and even pistachio McFlurries from Italy.

While American customers are used to reliable choices like Big Macs and french fries, there's so much more from McDonald's to try. (But if those tried-and-trues are what you want, this location offers the classics too.) So, if you find yourself in Chicago's West Loop, consider grabbing lunch at this special McDonald's location sometime.