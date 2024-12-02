The Special US McDonald's That Features An International Menu
From arepas filled with buttery eggs and chopped peppers to crispy shrimp onion burgers, the global menu of McDonald's has a lot to offer customers. You read that right– along with the sweet McFlurries and iconic Filet-O-Fish, this type of fare is also available at McDonald's locations around the world. (So, if you think you've tried every McDonald's burger, think again.) Usually, customers have to go to a different country like South Korea or Spain to eat those aforementioned entrees, so those options are not so accessible for Americans. But if you're near Chicago, you're in luck.
At 1035 West Randolph Street in Chicago, Illinois, lies the world headquarters of McDonald's. Built to help the fast food brand better engage with customers and employees alike, situated on the ground floor of the building is a restaurant featuring a rotating menu of McDonald's appetizers and entrees from around the world. Also known as the MHQ, the menu changes here every few months, but it's always enticing. It features everything from BBQ bacon stacks from the U.K., salted caramel-dipped cones from Korea, spicy chicken McNuggets from Japan, and even pistachio McFlurries from Italy.
While American customers are used to reliable choices like Big Macs and french fries, there's so much more from McDonald's to try. (But if those tried-and-trues are what you want, this location offers the classics too.) So, if you find yourself in Chicago's West Loop, consider grabbing lunch at this special McDonald's location sometime.
All the other things to see at the MHQ
While the West Loop of Chicago is home to this unique McDonald's location, the MHQ has more to offer than an international menu. The place is nine stories high, and in addition to a restaurant, it also has other amenities, such as McDonald's flagship global training center for employees. Dubbed Hamburger University, this space is dedicated to helping new employees learn all things restaurant operations. From quality control to customer service, you can learn about all that it takes to become a successful McDonald's employee. While the university does have its prime location at the HQ, there are other campuses in Hong Kong, Hamburg, Sydney, and Dubai as well, to name a few.
If it's not international food or education you're seeking, the MHQ also has designated workspaces, including cafes and landscaped terraces, a 700-person conference room, free McCafe treats, a gym complete with workout classes (including rooftop yoga), and transportation to nearby Metro stops. So, if you head in here to try Canada's Ramen McShaker fries, there's plenty to do after you've had a bite to eat. And hey, some McDonald's locations even serve beer, so keep an eye on the MHQ menu on the McDonald's website to see when that becomes available.