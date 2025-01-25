The Only McDonald's Location That Has A 'Ski-Thru' Window

While your everyday fast food restaurant experience is typically nothing to write home about, there are several interesting McDonald's locations in the world that are worth visiting if you get the chance. Case in point: Sweden's McSki resaturant, featuring a ski-thru window. Located at the Lindvallen ski resort, this unconventional Micky D's has existed since 1996, and allows customers to ski up to the window to order their food. Patrons also have the option to dine inside the restaurant, which accommodates around 140 people.

After a long, chilly day on the slopes at this large, family-friendly ski resort, why not make your way over to the McSki ski-thru window for a quick bite to eat and/or a hot chocolate? The best part is, you don't have to take off your gear, allowing you to get right back to the frozen fun. The one-of-a-kind McDonald's also blends in perfectly with the setting, made to look like a cozy chalet with a vaulted ceiling and wood paneling inside and out. The golden arches are still plenty visible on the building, so you can recognize it even in the middle of a snow storm, as portrayed in a McSki commercial.

If you can't make it to this snow-covered McDonald's featuring must-have McDonald's international menu items, perhaps you can try one of the brand's other unique locations. If you do get a chance to stop for some Micky D's while traveling, you might also be surprised to learn that the McDonald's menu changes in different countries.