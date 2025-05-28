Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Breakfast Food Is Surprisingly Simple
Other than his cutthroat television persona, Gordon Ramsay is best known in the culinary world for his skillful, decidedly British take on rich, classic dishes like beef Wellington. So it may surprise you to learn that the celebrity chef's go-to breakfast is not particularly decadent, difficult to prepare, or upscale at all. Instead, Ramsay has stated numerous times that he prefers to start his days with a hearty bowl of oatmeal, or, as he calls it, porridge.
In a Reddit AMA from 2015, Ramsay laughed off the common misconception that he would eat a "glamorous breakfast, like a full English or eggs Benedict," on a regular basis. He said he "keeps it simple" with porridge because it reminds him of his mom and his upbringing in Stratford-Upon-Avon. British porridge is prepared slightly differently from American oatmeal, but the basic recipe is the same, featuring some type of oats heated in water or milk. Growing up in the Ramsay household, he said, oatmeal was made with just oats, water, and salt.
As an adult, however, Ramsay likes his oatmeal with a little more pizazz. In his Reddit post, he recommended adding softened bananas to almond milk and bringing the mixture to a boil before adding in oats and dried cranberries to create the best version of the dish. In a more recent interview with Allrecipes, he no longer espoused the use of bananas; instead, he makes his everyday oatmeal with jumbo rolled oats, dates, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice, and a mixture of milk and water.
Does Gordon Ramsay ever indulge in a more elaborate breakfast?
A known marathon runner and triathlete, Gordon Ramsay probably appreciates oatmeal not only as a simple comfort but as a healthy way to fuel up for the day. Oatmeal is considered a good source of fiber, protein, and energy-providing carbs, along with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. But given that Ramsay is also known for his love of delicious flavors and indulgent dishes, we have to wonder if he has an appreciation for more glamorous breakfasts as well, even if they're not an everyday staple.
Of course, the answer is a resounding yes. The chef even considers a full English breakfast one of his favorite foods and one of the dishes he would indulge in as part of his last meal. After all, it would be downright unpatriotic for him not to embrace the classic British spread, which typically includes eggs, bacon, blood sausage, beans, toast, and cooked tomatoes — a far cry from simple fuel like oatmeal. Ramsay also particularly enjoys scrambled eggs, especially when they're made extra fluffy and luxurious using his foolproof technique. The lauded chef is not immune to the charms of sweet breakfast foods, either. He even has a signature method for making crispy, crepe-like English pancakes, which he serves with lemon zest, fresh berries, and a drizzle of honey.