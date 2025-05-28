Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Breakfast Food Is Surprisingly Simple

Other than his cutthroat television persona, Gordon Ramsay is best known in the culinary world for his skillful, decidedly British take on rich, classic dishes like beef Wellington. So it may surprise you to learn that the celebrity chef's go-to breakfast is not particularly decadent, difficult to prepare, or upscale at all. Instead, Ramsay has stated numerous times that he prefers to start his days with a hearty bowl of oatmeal, or, as he calls it, porridge.

In a Reddit AMA from 2015, Ramsay laughed off the common misconception that he would eat a "glamorous breakfast, like a full English or eggs Benedict," on a regular basis. He said he "keeps it simple" with porridge because it reminds him of his mom and his upbringing in Stratford-Upon-Avon. British porridge is prepared slightly differently from American oatmeal, but the basic recipe is the same, featuring some type of oats heated in water or milk. Growing up in the Ramsay household, he said, oatmeal was made with just oats, water, and salt.

As an adult, however, Ramsay likes his oatmeal with a little more pizazz. In his Reddit post, he recommended adding softened bananas to almond milk and bringing the mixture to a boil before adding in oats and dried cranberries to create the best version of the dish. In a more recent interview with Allrecipes, he no longer espoused the use of bananas; instead, he makes his everyday oatmeal with jumbo rolled oats, dates, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice, and a mixture of milk and water.