Gordon Ramsay's Clever Method For Thin And Crispy English Pancakes

Gordon Ramsay may have a reputation for being notoriously tough on his cooking shows, but he admits to being a big softie when it comes to his six children. So, he does what lots of other English parents do on Shrove Tuesday, the feast before Lent: He makes crepe-like English pancakes. In fact, Shrove Tuesday, which is known as Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday in the United States, is called Pancake Day in the United Kingdom. Why? Well, before Lent, many chefs traditionally tried to use up their stash of soon-to-be forbidden eggs and butter by making pancakes and fritters.

It may not be the full English breakfast that Ramsay says is one of his favorite meals, but these pancakes are still uniquely English. While not quite as different as American pancakes and crepes, the U.K. version has some distinct differences from the French delicacy, with English pancakes tending to be smaller and slightly thicker than crepes. Like with his other signature dishes, Ramsay has some special tips for making sure your English pancakes are extra thin and crispy. Specifically, he relies on using a hot pan and some practiced flicks of the wrist.