Starbucks Summer Menu Is Bringing Back Fan Favorites Plus New Sweet Treats
Starbucks has something of a penchant for keeping its menus fresh. While this can sometimes mean adopting or discontinuing certain menu items to keep a somewhat steady rotation, the Seattle-based coffee company has made a bit of a name for itself by way of its hype-inducing seasonal menus. These seasonal items tend to really capture the essence of the season in which they're released, and this summer is no exception, as Starbucks is set to unveil its 2025 summer specials.
While Starbucks' spring menu tends to focus mainly on floral qualities, such as the introduction of the Lavender Chill drink back in 2024, this summer seems to be geared more toward revisiting some old favorites and revitalizing some tried-and-true formulas. A spokesperson on behalf of Starbucks reached out to Chowhound to preview its new menu items set to be released in May. The four items to be released are two brand new items, the Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and the Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop, alongside two returning 2024 summer drinks in the much-beloved Summer-Berry Refreshers. So, whether you're craving a fan-favorite treat or looking to shake things up completely, Starbucks has you covered this summer.
Cool off and satisfy that sweet tooth this summer
If you're a lover of strawberries and cream, then the two completely new Starbucks summer menu items probably caught your attention. For those unfamiliar with what horchata is, it's essentially a milky, creamy beverage (though usually dairy-free) that's sweetened and rounded out with spices such as cinnamon. Though Spanish in origin, it's perhaps most closely associated these days as a Latin American delicacy. The pairing of horchata and oat milk in a shaken espresso seems like an ultra-refreshing and even delicate beverage. And what goes better with that than a brand new cake pop? This cake pop, dressed and shaped to resemble a strawberry, just begs to be devoured. Don't be surprised to see this one making the rounds on social media this summer.
But for those who look back with longing on last year's summer drinks, Starbucks has responded by bringing back the Summer Skies drink and the Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher. These drinks, using coconut milk and lemonade, respectively, are a refreshing shift if you're looking to move from the various types of cold coffee on offer at Starbucks. The addition of popping boba is also a wonderful addition, giving you bursts of fruity flavor as well as a level of textural uniqueness that you won't find in any other Starbucks beverage. You might have to wait until May, but this summer sure promises to deliver in the sweet treat category.