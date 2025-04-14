Starbucks Summer Menu Is Bringing Back Fan Favorites Plus New Sweet Treats

Starbucks has something of a penchant for keeping its menus fresh. While this can sometimes mean adopting or discontinuing certain menu items to keep a somewhat steady rotation, the Seattle-based coffee company has made a bit of a name for itself by way of its hype-inducing seasonal menus. These seasonal items tend to really capture the essence of the season in which they're released, and this summer is no exception, as Starbucks is set to unveil its 2025 summer specials.

While Starbucks' spring menu tends to focus mainly on floral qualities, such as the introduction of the Lavender Chill drink back in 2024, this summer seems to be geared more toward revisiting some old favorites and revitalizing some tried-and-true formulas. A spokesperson on behalf of Starbucks reached out to Chowhound to preview its new menu items set to be released in May. The four items to be released are two brand new items, the Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and the Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop, alongside two returning 2024 summer drinks in the much-beloved Summer-Berry Refreshers. So, whether you're craving a fan-favorite treat or looking to shake things up completely, Starbucks has you covered this summer.