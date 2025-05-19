Why Coffee Is Called A 'Cup Of Joe'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many people, coffee is more than a simple beverage. Not only is it much-loved, it's also a need for most, a must-have to start the day. So much coffee is consumed every year (two-thirds of adults in America consume coffee daily, according to the National Coffee Association) that it's no surprise we have developed such an intimate relationship with the brew. Somewhere along the way, we even gave it a proper name: joe. Grabbing a cup of joe is so ingrained in our daily lives that most people have probably never stopped to wonder why we even call it that. But foodies are nothing if not informed about the foods and beverages they love, so we're going to fill in the gaps by exploring the history of this common moniker.

Coffee actually goes by many names: java, mocha, sludge, bean juice, and mud, just to name a few. The earliest written instance of calling coffee joe appeared in a 1941 book called "Hash House Lingo." The author, Jack Smiley, chronicled the lingo of roadside diners and soda shops to preserve American restaurant slang. While the origin of calling coffee joe isn't exactly as clear as others (bean juice, for example, is fairly self-explanatory), Smiley's book sheds light on the fact that the term of endearment has been around for decades.

One popular theory is that the name relates directly to how commonly popular the drink is, likening it to the average Joe. It's no matter that humans are no more commonly named Joe than coffee is commonly served straight (no sugar, no creamer, no fancy flavors or brewing techniques). Coffee beverages are actually as varied as human names are, but nevertheless, the theory has a foothold in coffee culture.