Why Coffee Is Called A 'Cup Of Joe'
For many people, coffee is more than a simple beverage. Not only is it much-loved, it's also a need for most, a must-have to start the day. So much coffee is consumed every year (two-thirds of adults in America consume coffee daily, according to the National Coffee Association) that it's no surprise we have developed such an intimate relationship with the brew. Somewhere along the way, we even gave it a proper name: joe. Grabbing a cup of joe is so ingrained in our daily lives that most people have probably never stopped to wonder why we even call it that. But foodies are nothing if not informed about the foods and beverages they love, so we're going to fill in the gaps by exploring the history of this common moniker.
Coffee actually goes by many names: java, mocha, sludge, bean juice, and mud, just to name a few. The earliest written instance of calling coffee joe appeared in a 1941 book called "Hash House Lingo." The author, Jack Smiley, chronicled the lingo of roadside diners and soda shops to preserve American restaurant slang. While the origin of calling coffee joe isn't exactly as clear as others (bean juice, for example, is fairly self-explanatory), Smiley's book sheds light on the fact that the term of endearment has been around for decades.
One popular theory is that the name relates directly to how commonly popular the drink is, likening it to the average Joe. It's no matter that humans are no more commonly named Joe than coffee is commonly served straight (no sugar, no creamer, no fancy flavors or brewing techniques). Coffee beverages are actually as varied as human names are, but nevertheless, the theory has a foothold in coffee culture.
Joe has a convoluted history
Other theories are a bit more specific, and it doesn't matter if you are a fan of making your own instant coffee (no shame there — the market is full of amazing instant coffees brands to stock up on), or if you are a diehard fan of one of the many trendy coffee shops your hometown is sure to boast — the moniker of joe applies regardless. There are even a few theories rooted in history. One tale goes back to 1914, when alcohol was prohibited on naval ships by then Secretary of the Navy, Josephus (Joe) Daniels, leading his sailors to call their only available vice, coffee, 'joe' after him. Unfortunately, however, history itself doesn't really support this theory. What is far more likely is that the term joe is closely related to another slang term for coffee popular in the 1930s, jamoke. According to this theory, jamoke, which is itself a blend of two other words, java and mocha, slowly evolved to a shortened version of the word to joe.
While we may never know the true origin of the phrase or why we lovingly refer to coffee as a cup of joe, there is no doubt that we welcome it like we would an old friend. Whether you enjoy a frothy cappuccino after dinner, like dosing your coffee with a splash of strong yet underrated liquor to give it an extra jolt, or enjoy sipping on a stunning winter woods espresso martini on a night out with your friends, that cup of joe has undoubtedly earned a sacred place in your heart.