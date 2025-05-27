This Simple Step Will Save You If You Forget Your Sam's Club Card At Home

You make your way from the Sam's Club parking lot, grab a cart, and walk into the store, excited to score surprisingly good deals on meat and snag those dog treats your fur baby loves. You're greeted by a friendly employee who asks to see your membership card. But when you reach into your wallet, you realize that you've left it at home.

But there's no need to panic. Thankfully, the Sam's Club app means you have your membership card on you at all times. You can even sign up for a membership right there on the spot, including the generously discounted Sam's Club Senior Membership if you're over 50.

Finding your digital membership card is simple. To get started, download the Sam's Club app on the App Store or Google Play. You'll need to use your membership number to sign in (you can find it on your Sam's Club account page, on the back of your membership card, in your membership confirmation email, or on the receipt you received if you signed up for a membership in the store). Your digital membership card is under "Account" in the menu at the bottom of the app. You can show this membership card to the employee at the Sam's Club entrance and scan the digital card during the checkout process just like a physical card.