The Unexpected Grocery Chain With A Surprisingly High-Quality Meat Department

Knowing where to get the best quality meat in exactly the cut you want can seem like a chore. Is it worth shopping around for the best price? Should you buy your meat at the butcher or the grocery store? While you may need to go to the butcher for harder-to-find cuts and personal attention, the grocery store is much more convenient if you're looking for common cuts, and they can actually be cheaper than the butcher. Costco is widely touted as the best grocery chain for buying meat. But what if you're not a Costco member? Well, you may still be in luck.

Sam's Club is another one of the grocery chains with the highest-quality meat departments. Yep, it may come as a surprise, but the wholesale club isn't just for buying bulk non-perishables. It can be a great choice for buying a curated box of frozen pork, beef, and chicken for a huge barbecue bonanza or a single steak to take home for dinner. You can even order meat for curbside pickup or same-day delivery at some locations. Here's what you need to know about buying meat at Sam's Club.