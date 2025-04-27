The Unexpected Grocery Chain With A Surprisingly High-Quality Meat Department
Knowing where to get the best quality meat in exactly the cut you want can seem like a chore. Is it worth shopping around for the best price? Should you buy your meat at the butcher or the grocery store? While you may need to go to the butcher for harder-to-find cuts and personal attention, the grocery store is much more convenient if you're looking for common cuts, and they can actually be cheaper than the butcher. Costco is widely touted as the best grocery chain for buying meat. But what if you're not a Costco member? Well, you may still be in luck.
Sam's Club is another one of the grocery chains with the highest-quality meat departments. Yep, it may come as a surprise, but the wholesale club isn't just for buying bulk non-perishables. It can be a great choice for buying a curated box of frozen pork, beef, and chicken for a huge barbecue bonanza or a single steak to take home for dinner. You can even order meat for curbside pickup or same-day delivery at some locations. Here's what you need to know about buying meat at Sam's Club.
Why Sam's Club is a great grocery choice for buying meat
Sam's Club is owned by Walmart, the largest grocery store chain in the United States by a long shot, so the store has access to dozens of trusted suppliers, and Walmart's meat regularly receives great reviews. Some shoppers may avoid buying meat at Sam's Club because Costco does generally have a larger selection, but the offerings at Sam's are still quite good. The wholesale club sells USDA prime beef, the USDA's highest designation for super tender and juicy steaks, and much of it 100% grass fed. And if you're okay with losing a little marbling, the store has great prices on USDA choice, which is an incredible cut for the money.
Among Sam's Club's top offerings are its Member's Mark private label premium beef, pork, and chicken cuts, which set a high standard for meat quality and animal welfare. Some Sam's Clubs even offer in-house butchering, so you can request specific cuts to order, mix and match cuts, and only take home the exact amount you need. While price comparisons will change on individual items from week to week, certain items, like chicken, are generally cheaper at Sam's Club than Costco. And when you consider the price of a full cart of groceries, Sam's often takes the cake. Plus, the membership fee costs less at Sam's, which might, in itself, be a reason to switch from Costco. So, when choosing a grocery store that has the goods when it comes to fresh quality meat, Sam's Club can definitely give the competition a run for their money.