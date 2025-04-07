Sam's Club Has A Generous Discount Senior Membership: Here's How It Works

As shoppers grapple with rising grocery prices, any opportunity to find special savings is especially welcome these days. Wholesale club memberships like Costco and Sam's Club can be a great way to save money, and so can promo deals for special populations, such as veterans, teachers, and seniors. In fact, the new Sam's Club senior discount on membership for 2025 is quite generous. It not only is extended to those age 50 and up (previously it was 55), but if you're joining as a new member, you'll get a significant price cut on your membership, not to mention other perks as well. All that's required is that you be a new member (meaning that you can't have been a member at all in the last six months) and age verification through ID.me.

This deal looks even more welcoming when you compare it to other popular wholesale club stores. One of the most popular club stores, Costco, doesn't offer senior discounts, and neither does BJ's. Additionally, most senior discounts kick in at age 55, and some senior offerings, such as the HelloFresh senior program, become available at age 60, so Sam's Club's offering of a senior discount on membership starting at age 50 extends the benefits to a much larger pool of people.