Sam's Club Has A Generous Discount Senior Membership: Here's How It Works
As shoppers grapple with rising grocery prices, any opportunity to find special savings is especially welcome these days. Wholesale club memberships like Costco and Sam's Club can be a great way to save money, and so can promo deals for special populations, such as veterans, teachers, and seniors. In fact, the new Sam's Club senior discount on membership for 2025 is quite generous. It not only is extended to those age 50 and up (previously it was 55), but if you're joining as a new member, you'll get a significant price cut on your membership, not to mention other perks as well. All that's required is that you be a new member (meaning that you can't have been a member at all in the last six months) and age verification through ID.me.
This deal looks even more welcoming when you compare it to other popular wholesale club stores. One of the most popular club stores, Costco, doesn't offer senior discounts, and neither does BJ's. Additionally, most senior discounts kick in at age 55, and some senior offerings, such as the HelloFresh senior program, become available at age 60, so Sam's Club's offering of a senior discount on membership starting at age 50 extends the benefits to a much larger pool of people.
The benefits of a new senior membership at Sam's Club
Shoppers tend to enjoy the bulk steak offerings at Sam's Club, and it is an unexpectedly good source for affordable, quality wedding cakes. The store's lower prices, of course, are the main draw: up to 25% off what you could pay at traditional retail grocery stores. Sam's Club, which has locations in 44 states and Puerto Rico, offers two types of membership, and your new-member senior discount will depend on the type you choose. The standard Club membership is $50 per year and comes with not only access to the store's prices, but also deals at the gas pump, checkout through the store's app, two membership cards, free curbside pickup for orders $50+, and a Sam's Club Mastercard. If you choose this option and you meet the eligibility requirements, you'll receive 60% off your Club membership, meaning you'll only pay $20.
Meanwhile, the second option is the Plus membership for $110 per year, which features the benefits listed above as well as 2% cash back on certain purchases, free shipping for orders of at least $50, access to early shopping hours, savings on pharmacy and vision care, and markdowns at the tire and battery center. With the new senior discount, a Plus member can get $50 off. Another benefit of joining Sam's Club is that you can try the membership for 15 days to see whether you like it, after which time, you'll be charged for a Club membership. If you decide to cancel before the 15 days are up, you pay nothing. And you can always cancel your membership at any time.