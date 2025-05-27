Seriously, Add BBQ Sauce To This Classic Cocktail For A Total Flavor Upgrade

We must admit, the notion of adding barbecue sauce — the multi-use condiment that's equally delicious as a marinade or a dipping sauce — to a cocktail might sound a little goofy at first. But when the charcoal grill smoke clears to reveal the target libation in question, it just all makes so much sense that you'll hardly recall a time when you weren't spooning the red stuff into your booze. We are talking, of course, about the bloody Mary, the iconic brunch staple that's super-conducive to just this kind of customization.

At its core, a bloody Mary is surprisingly simple, but infinitely customizable. You can do little more than add vodka to tomato juice, and defy anyone to tell you that it isn't a bloody Mary. Seasonings like salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, and Tabasco get it all a little closer to the expected, and a fresh, leafy celery stalk really seals the deal. And, from there, you can further imbue your bloody Mary with oodles of other creative ingredients to make it as ornate as you wish. But barbecue sauce is one of the few upgrades that packs such a tremendously smoky, savory punch with so little effort or additional expense.

Virtually any variety has something to offer a blood Mary, from a tangy, vinegar-based Carolina-style sauce to a smoky, sweet Kansas City-style version. So you can go ahead and start mixing it in to taste to likely success, or consider your other ingredients even more carefully to ensure an excellent balance of flavors.