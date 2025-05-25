10 Mistakes You're Making That Damage Your Air Fryer Over Time

One of the most common mistakes amongst air fryer users is to overcrowd the cooking basket with food. Jam-packing the basket with ingredients means they often end up overlapping, which can lead to your food "steaming" but not gaining a crispy exterior due to a lack of air exposure. However, overcrowding the basket doesn't only affect the quality of the food you're air frying, but according to bestselling cookbook author and air fryer specialist Clare Andrews, "overcrowding the air fryer basket is a common mistake that people make; this can lead to poor air circulation which in turn leads to uneven cooking and strains the fan and heating element as it must work harder."

While there's no "one size fits all" approach to spacing food in an air fryer, the general rule of thumb is to have a single layer of food with a bit of space between each item. Of course, this doesn't mean you need to spend time spacing out every single fry you put in the basket! Just check there isn't any food resting on top of each other in the cooking basket, this results in your air fryer effectively circulating heat, leading to even cooking, crispier food, and faster cooking times. If you're preparing large quantities of food, cook in batches to ensure you can maintain this spacing and minimize any unnecessary strain on your air fryer unit.