Your Air Fryer Gives You The Easiest, Crispiest Crab Cakes

Air fryers are fairly straightforward to use, but crab cakes are infamous for misbehaving just when you think your mixture is perfect. To prevent your patties from falling apart or getting tough while cooking, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First, your crab cake mix should be moist, but not drippy, and it's best to avoid overmixing them to keep the crab tender. Form your cakes with a gentle hand — if you need to squeeze them to keep them together, you need more moisture.

You'll also want to chill them for between 30 minutes and one hour to allow the flavors to marry and help the cakes firm up. During the last five minutes or so of chill time, it's crucial to preheat your air fryer, ensuring that it's hot enough to start cooking your crab cakes right away. Skipping this step will mean a longer cooking time, which increases the risk that you'll overcook your delicate patties, especially since they're going into the air fryer cold.

Once you've got your technique down, you can start experimenting with different flavorings and ingredients in your crab cake mixture. Bell peppers, minced green onions, and fresh herbs add brightness to the cake itself, while the right dipping sauce can bring out the sweet earthiness of the crab. Tartar and cocktail sauce are traditional, but feel free to swap them for something new and fresh like garlicky pesto or herby green goddess.