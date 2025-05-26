Pasta Drenched In Hummus Is The Creamy Swap That's Winning Over Foodies

You know and love hummus as a dip for veggies and pita chips, but the beloved Middle Eastern spread can equally take the spotlight as an alternative to pasta sauce. Whether you choose to make your own or rock with the best hummus brands at the grocery store, adding this chickpea-based dip to your go-to pasta dish can up the protein and fiber in your recipe while elevating the flavor profile.

It works best with dishes that typically call for a cream-based sauce, as hummus blends in an easy substitute. That gives you a chance to meet a wide range of dietary needs since hummus is dairy-free, nut-free, and vegan. Also, while plain hummus creates a great texture and exciting flavor, you might want to consider going with a flavored option to amp up the character of your dish. Garlic and sun-dried tomatoes work well, as do roasted red peppers and beets.

It can take a little bit of time to find your preferred method for using hummus as pasta sauce. While you can use it as-is, you may like the texture better if you thin it out with a bit of pasta water. That helps the hummus stick to the pasta while also creating a more sauce-like texture. After that, you can top your hummus pasta with some of the goodies you'd find on top of store-bought hummus, like crushed roasted garlic, pine nuts, or crisp red peppers.