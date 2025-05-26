Pasta Drenched In Hummus Is The Creamy Swap That's Winning Over Foodies
You know and love hummus as a dip for veggies and pita chips, but the beloved Middle Eastern spread can equally take the spotlight as an alternative to pasta sauce. Whether you choose to make your own or rock with the best hummus brands at the grocery store, adding this chickpea-based dip to your go-to pasta dish can up the protein and fiber in your recipe while elevating the flavor profile.
It works best with dishes that typically call for a cream-based sauce, as hummus blends in an easy substitute. That gives you a chance to meet a wide range of dietary needs since hummus is dairy-free, nut-free, and vegan. Also, while plain hummus creates a great texture and exciting flavor, you might want to consider going with a flavored option to amp up the character of your dish. Garlic and sun-dried tomatoes work well, as do roasted red peppers and beets.
It can take a little bit of time to find your preferred method for using hummus as pasta sauce. While you can use it as-is, you may like the texture better if you thin it out with a bit of pasta water. That helps the hummus stick to the pasta while also creating a more sauce-like texture. After that, you can top your hummus pasta with some of the goodies you'd find on top of store-bought hummus, like crushed roasted garlic, pine nuts, or crisp red peppers.
Elevate homemade hummus pasta sauce with these tips
You can buy the best hummus at the grocery store, but it never quite compares to the fresh and fluffy version they serve at your favorite Middle Eastern or Mediterranean restaurant. Thankfully, it's super-simple to make delicious homemade hummus that brings your pasta dish together effortlessly.
The best hummus is light and airy, and that's what works best for a sauce that doesn't weigh down your pasta. Blend your hummus longer than usual for the fluffiest homemade hummus or try re-blending the leftover hummus in your fridge. Assuming you have a high-speed blender that can make quick work of it, you can also add an ice cube or three to increase the air and moisture, giving it a silkier, mousse-like texture. But don't add too many ice cubes if you're also adding pasta water to thin out the hummus and help it coat the pasta evenly.
You might also brighten the flavor of your hummus with citric acid instead of using lemon juice. The acid imparts a citrusy flavor without adding more liquid, allowing lemon flavor to shine through each bite of your pasta dish.