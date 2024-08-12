How To Use Pineapple Planks For The Best Grilled Fish Of Your Life

Grilling fish is a great way to infuse the protein with smoky flavor and create a delicious juxtaposition between crispy exterior and tender, flaky interior. The only problem is, delicate fish flesh often sticks to the grill's grates, leading to torn fillets and messy cleanup. There are a few ways to stop fish from sticking to the grill, but using pineapple planks is one of the best.

Perhaps the best part of using pineapple planks to grill fish is that it's super easy to do. To create planks, cut the spiky end off your pineapple and slice down the sides, leaving the core intact. You only need about an inch of thickness for your planks, so you can use the leftover flesh of the pineapple to whip up a salsa.

Now, to prep the fish. Salmon is one of the best fish to grill, but you can also use snapper or bass. Whichever you choose, mix together some soy sauce and honey, or some teriyaki and spices, and brush the fleshy side of the pineapple plank before placing your fish on top. Pour the remaining sauce on top of the fish, season accordingly, set on a medium-high heat grill, and cover. Cook about 20 minutes or so, until the fish is easily flaked with a fork. Serve with some pineapple salsa and enjoy.

