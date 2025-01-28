The Case For Eating Your Burger With A Fork And Knife

Opinions about how to eat this or that can be hilariously divisive. Whether or not to fold a slice of New York City pizza, for example, is an entry-level debate, but do not even think about employing utensils, lest you incur the wrath of denizens from each of the five boroughs. The "right way" to order a bagel, which dairy to add to a Philadelphia cheesesteak, and even when to apply ketchup to french fries are all more hotly contested than the foodstuffs themselves. And it's all in good fun as long as nobody gets too weird about it. Truly, everyone should feel free to enjoy their food in whatever way brings them the most joy. But there's one unorthodox practice that even we've only recently become less self-conscious about: eating a burger with a knife and fork.

Rather than performing any finger acrobatics to properly hold a burger — pinkies and thumbs carefully choreographed to keep meat, bread, and accoutrements all together — using a knife and fork to eat your burger streamlines what could otherwise be a needlessly cumbersome meal. It's also even easier than hacks like flipping the whole thing upside-down, which also does little to keep your toppings neatly organized. The knife and fork are already within reach, or otherwise most likely easily acquired. Pick 'em up, go town, and enjoy your burger the way modern lifestyles demand.