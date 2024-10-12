What Happened To Bobby Flay's First Restaurant, Mesa Grill?
Bobby Flay is one of the most well-known celebrity chefs in the world. From his various appearances on multiple television shows to his endless cooking tips and tricks, like how to dress potato salad, there are few culinary fans that have not heard of Bobby Flay. Not only is he renowned as a chef, but he is also an experienced restauranteur and businessman with four different restaurants to his name.
Bobby Flay first made his mark on the restaurant world with Mesa Grill. His very first restaurant opened in New York City in 1991 and eventually expanded to multiple locations. Despite its time in the spotlight, Bobby Flay's first restaurant did eventually close down in all of its locations.
Mesa Grill first started near Union Square in New York City, and expanded to other locations in Las Vegas and the Bahamas. All three locations have closed down. The reasons for each closure vary based on each location.
NYC, Las Vegas, and the Bahamas
The original Mesa Grill in New York City closed due to its lease not being renewed. With ancho-honey glazes, shrimp and garlic tamales, and prickly pear margaritas, this first restaurant showcased the bold Southwestern style that would define Flay's career. After over two decades in business, the Union Square restaurant eventually had to close in 2013, due to issues with its lease.
The Las Vegas Mesa Grill spinoff restaurant stayed open until 2021, but its closure was for more unusual reasons. Featuring Flay's signature Southwestern American flavors, the restaurant was well-trafficked and well-loved; it even earned a Michelin star in 2008. However, Flay eventually chose to revamp during the Covid-19 pandemic, and offer something new to Vegas visitors. The restaurant was closed and refitted to become an entirely new Italian restaurant, Amalfi, which focuses on fresh pasta offerings and decadent seafood.
The Bahamas Mesa Grill location is more of a mystery. It opened in 2007 and closed in the end of August in 2015. The reason for its closure is not publicly known. The menu offerings included the jalapeño corn bread and strip steak that appeared on the New York menu, but this location had low reviews, reflecting the customers' dissatisfaction with the food and service that likely contributed to the restaurant's closure.