What Happened To Bobby Flay's First Restaurant, Mesa Grill?

Bobby Flay is one of the most well-known celebrity chefs in the world. From his various appearances on multiple television shows to his endless cooking tips and tricks, like how to dress potato salad, there are few culinary fans that have not heard of Bobby Flay. Not only is he renowned as a chef, but he is also an experienced restauranteur and businessman with four different restaurants to his name.

Bobby Flay first made his mark on the restaurant world with Mesa Grill. His very first restaurant opened in New York City in 1991 and eventually expanded to multiple locations. Despite its time in the spotlight, Bobby Flay's first restaurant did eventually close down in all of its locations.

Mesa Grill first started near Union Square in New York City, and expanded to other locations in Las Vegas and the Bahamas. All three locations have closed down. The reasons for each closure vary based on each location.