Bobby Flay's Go-To Secret Ingredient Is This Pantry Staple

If you typically enjoy Southwestern dishes that exude bold flavors, you're probably a big fan of Master Chef Bobby Flay. Through his debut of top-rated restaurants in New York City, as well as playing a primary role in multiple shows on the Food Network, Flay has garnered a high-standing reputation over the years. That being said, he also functions as a lowkey home chef when he's not at work.

Specifically, in one Instagram video for Misfits Market, Flay records a tour of his pantry and highlights one beloved, secret ingredient: anchovies. Next to cans of chickpeas, tomatoes from Italy, and jars of Calabrian peppers, the celebrity chef believes anchovies add both depth and flavor to a variety of dishes. Flay goes so far as to claim that most people don't realize how much he uses anchovies in everyday meals.

While Bobby Flay's list of favorite ingredients includes condiments such as barbecue sauce, curry paste, and mustard, anchovies are an ingredient that can be used whole or chopped. In the Instagram video, Flay notes how he especially enjoys adding diced anchovies to seafood-inspired dishes: Flay's one-of-a-kind recipes include lobster fettuccine with anchovy breadcrumbs and grilled seafood with anchovy butter. To make this savory compound butter, simply combine room temperature butter, anchovies, and select seasonings in a food processor. That being said, if you're up for adding anchovies to more of your favorite dishes, you have many options to consider beyond the world of seafood.