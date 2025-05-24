9 Store-Bought Beef Jerky Brands Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a savory snack with a quick hit of protein, there are few better options than a bag of beef jerky. As a frequent traveler, I've made many a meal out of a bag of jerky, which is less awkward to carry than a box or bowl of takeout, and in many cases, surprisingly just as filling.

Whether you're looking for your next easy snack or something to fill your stomach on the move and help you eat well on the trail, there's certainly no shortage of beef jerky options on the market. It's hard not to be overwhelmed by your choices, and that's why I've developed a guide to the best (and worst) brands of store-bought beef jerky. Taste is, of course, subjective, but in those moments where you need to make a quick choice at a convenience store or a vending machine, this list can serve as a road map. Keep reading for my definitive ranking of nine popular brands of store-bought beef jerky.