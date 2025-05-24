9 Store-Bought Beef Jerky Brands Ranked Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking for a savory snack with a quick hit of protein, there are few better options than a bag of beef jerky. As a frequent traveler, I've made many a meal out of a bag of jerky, which is less awkward to carry than a box or bowl of takeout, and in many cases, surprisingly just as filling.
Whether you're looking for your next easy snack or something to fill your stomach on the move and help you eat well on the trail, there's certainly no shortage of beef jerky options on the market. It's hard not to be overwhelmed by your choices, and that's why I've developed a guide to the best (and worst) brands of store-bought beef jerky. Taste is, of course, subjective, but in those moments where you need to make a quick choice at a convenience store or a vending machine, this list can serve as a road map. Keep reading for my definitive ranking of nine popular brands of store-bought beef jerky.
9. Dietz & Watson
For a brand that excels in smoked, grilled, and cured deli meats, the Dietz & Watson beef jerky was unfortunately disappointing in every respect. This beef jerky is allegedly "slow cooked and hardwood smoked," but it somehow manages to be both exceptionally tough and blasted with an unusual flavor that's hard to place. The easiest way to describe the taste of this beef jerky (or, at the very least, the bag that I received) is a confused combination of mustiness, gaminess, and a hint of sweetness (organic sugar is, after all, the third ingredient after organic beef and water).
Maybe Dietz & Watson made one of the many mistakes everyone makes when preparing beef jerky and should just stick to cold cuts instead. Especially with all of the other mouthwatering beef jerky brands out there, I would not recommend going out of your way to purchase this one. That being said, if my vivid description of this beef jerky has piqued your interest, you can find it at stores like Kroger and on Amazon.
8. Tillamook Country Smoker
In many respects, it is only fair to give Tillamook Country Smoker beef jerky a semi-pass. After all, its original-flavored variety proudly boasts that it contains zero sugar. As such, you're not going to get the most balanced flavor, as even a non-sweet beef jerky flavor can benefit from a little dash of sugar.
While it might not have been as offensive as the Dietz & Watson beef jerky, Tillamook comes in with a similar level of toughness. It pulls apart more easily, but it does so into hard, difficult-to-chew shards. The flavor is a bit more savory, with a little bit more of a genuine beef taste (and far less mustiness) than the former.
Although I respect the fact that the Tillamook jerky is sugar-free, that does not mean that it has to be salt-free, and I felt that it was lacking in both. Salt is a natural flavor enhancer, and a little more of it would have gone a long way in moving Tillamook up the list.
7. No Man's Land
Let's get the obvious out of the way: No Man's Land beef jerky will not be for everyone. It has one polarizing factor, in particular, that distinguishes it from the other beef jerky brands on this list: It's processed through dehydration. As such, it is extraordinarily dry. In the above photograph, you can get a peek at the dusty, shredded residue that you'll get when you tear pieces apart. But if you can get past that, you'll be surprised at how much it delivers in the flavor department.
These thinly sliced pieces of jerky are the ultimate in savoriness and smokiness (likely from the added liquid smoke flavor), and the beef, while dried, has a good deal of marbled fat. Truthfully, this beef jerky would be much higher on this list if it wasn't so hard to eat. The slices are thin, thankfully, but good luck getting a bite out of them without engaging all of your jaw muscles. And with these strips being much longer than those of its competitors, this poses more of an issue. But if you're a fan of the dehydrated texture, you can luckily pull off this feat at home (here are some of the best dehydrators on the market, according to reviews) – no No Man's Land needed.
6. Righteous Felon
Aside from having the best packaging out of the bunch (thanks to the rugged, angry cow on the front of the bag), Righteous Felon beef jerky falls comfortably into the middle of the line when it comes to this ranking. From a flavor perspective, I would likely put No Man's Land before this one, but this "Smoky and Savory OG Classic" is far more tender than any of the beef jerky brands that precede it on this list.
That's not to say that the flavor of Righteous Felon beef jerky is lacking in the flavor department. It has a solid balance of sweet and savory flavors, making it a safe choice for jerky novices who might not know where they fall on the sweet-to-savory beef jerky spectrum. Its tenderness, mixed with its balanced flavor, earns it a spot at No. 6 on this list. If you want to check it out, your best two bets are Walmart and Costco (maybe visit Walmart before you commit to a Costco-sized bag).
5. 365 Whole Foods Market
While your options for finding 365 Whole Foods Market beef jerky are slim (you'll have to go to Whole Foods itself to buy a bag), it might be worth the exclusivity if you are a big fan of tender jerky. There's almost a rehydrated quality to this beef jerky; it has the grain and slight toughness of a slice of steak, as well as the easy-to-chew, melt-in-your-mouth quality.
But don't get it twisted — the steak comparisons end there. To my dismay, the 365 Whole Foods Market jerky was lacking in flavor, perhaps leaning too heavily on the texture department to deliver the "wow" factor. It has some of that mustiness that you might find in the Deitz & Watson jerky, but with a bit more genuine beef flavor and smokiness. It's both more buttery and savory than Righteous Felon jerky, but, sadly, not by much. If you find yourself at Whole Foods and with a craving for beef jerky, this will still definitely scratch that itch, but you might be better off sticking to one of Whole Foods' prepared items if you're in search of a real meal.
4. Jack Link's
You know Jack Link's, the mecca of expensive, store-bought beef jerky, had to make it onto the list — and it came in surprisingly high in the ranks, at that. Jack Link's beef jerky has that signature, slightly-peppered crust (the first seasoned jerky we've seen on this list so far), and it notably comes in little bite-sized pieces that look a bit less rustic (and more processed) than its competitors.
Admittedly, I see the appeal of Jack Link's, especially after trying nine jerky brands back-to-back. The aroma and flavors in this bag are powerful, with more notes of salami and other cured meat. This beef jerky is ridiculously smoky, and there is a degree of artificialness in the flavor profile that will likely polarize its audience.
If you are looking for the cleanest, most organic beef jerky at the convenience store, Jack Link's might not be the best choice for you. But if you're in search of that quintessential smoky and spicy jerky flavor, then this bag might be your perfect match.
3. Field Trip
I'll be completely honest. I had never heard of Field Trip beef jerky before assembling this list, but after seeing that it's available at Walmart, I decided to add it to the roster. Clearly, it paid off!
The first reason I recommend this jerky is, of course, the size of its pieces. Each one is only slightly smaller than the palm of my hand, which gives you the opportunity to eat each piece in several satisfying bites. And since it's so soft and tender, you won't have to worry about having to blow all of your strength ripping it apart.
There's one very peculiar ingredient in Field Trip beef jerky that, surprisingly, brings its taste to the next level: pineapple juice (that's right, choosing a pineapple juice for piña coladas isn't the only time this ingredient is used). Considering that this is the original flavor, pineapple juice is an especially bold choice, but it makes the umami flavors of the beef sing like no other brand on this list. It won't be for everyone, but if you don't mind a little sweetness in your beef jerky, this will be your new favorite.
2. Oberto
If you prefer ultra-savory flavors and aren't afraid of a little seasoning, look no further than Oberto beef jerky. These large hunks of beef jerky are peppered just like Jack Link's, but unlike them, Oberto features some of the least artificial-tasting beef pieces out of the bunch. I had mentioned before that, when on the move, I have been known to use beef jerky as a meal stand-in, and after eating all of these different jerky brands, I can confidently say that Oberto is now the bag I'd reach for when in need of a beef jerky proxy-meal.
The Oberto beef jerky is not completely devoid of sweetness, but this one definitely packs the most salty and umami-forward flavor out of the nine on this list. Unlike several of the other bags, you might find that a full bag of this meaty goodness is actually too much protein for a casual snack.
1. Krave
Last but not least, Krave beef jerky comes with no conditions. It's truly a universally delicious product, regardless of your taste preferences. Krave's original flavor packs balanced sweet and savory flavors, as well as a slight dash of gentle seasoning, in small-but-mighty nuggets that pull apart effortlessly. With Krave, you truly get it all.
Honestly speaking, by the time I got to Krave, I had already tried several other beef jerky brands, and I was beginning to get a bit jerky-ed out. Despite being a bit sick of beef jerky, I had to acknowledge the fact that Krave was a superior product.
I've seen this brand in airports, at wholesale shops like BJ's and Walmart, and on Amazon. It's remarkably accessible, and now that I know how tasty it is, I can guarantee that I'll rarely reach for a different brand. I have no hesitation when recommending Krave beef jerky to you, dear reader, whether you're a beginner or a connoisseur. Thank me later!
Methodology
There might not be an objective "best" store-bought beef jerky out there, but here's why you should trust my ranking. I tasted each of these jerky brands, in random order, multiple times over the course of several days. As someone with celiac disease, on-the-go meals are difficult and hard to come by, so I've had plenty of experience with, and countless bags' worth of, beef jerky as a basis of comparison. I also shared these bags with and polled friends and family to corroborate my ranks.
In assessing these beef jerky brands, I, of course, paid attention to the general flavor and the quality of the meat, but I also tried to consider what would be the most universally appealing. I definitely prefer a sweeter-than-average jerky, but I also know that beef jerky flavored with pineapple juice might not be everyone's favorite. As such, I tried to honor my preferences while also thinking about what the middle-of-the-line jerky consumer would most likely go for; this is also where my fellow taste-testers came in handy!