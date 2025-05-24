12 Old School Bubble Gums With Flavors You Won't Believe Existed

Through the years, Bubblicious has offered 28 different flavors of gum. Since it was first introduced in 1977, the brand has been known for its quirky and fun flavors. However, if you haven't been down the gum aisle recently, you may be surprised to find that Bubblicious is still around today, but aside from Original, it only comes in one other flavor: watermelon. The brand was acquired by Perfetti Van Melle in 2023, and in May 2025, the company announced the relaunch of Bubblicious with the watermelon flavor.

Bubblicious once had such a unique array of flavors. One of them was Chocolate Mint, which is not your typical bubble gum taste. However, mint is one of the fresh herbs that pair perfectly with chocolate, so the two flavors have long been known to go well together. The gum was described on the package as "Cool and Chocolaty" and was sold in a five-piece pack. Someone on Reddit remembered it fondly as a "never ending Andes Mint."

A bonus of the Bubblicious Chocolate Mint Gum (as well as the other flavors) is that at some point during the '80s, if you bought a package, you had an offer to enter a contest to attend space camp. According to the vintage package, kids could enter the contest and "Blast off to Space Camp" and "Win a Space Adventure." There aren't many details from any children who had won the Bubblicious space camp adventure, but we can only imagine some lucky '80s kid had the summer of their life after buying the winning pack of Bubblicious gum.