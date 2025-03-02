The Popular Sports Drink Banned In Parts Of Europe

For years now, people who have traveled to Europe from the United States have noticed a drastic difference in dietary health and habits while abroad. Many have attributed this to certain foods being banned in Europe, some of which are considered commonplace in the United States. Even certain ingredients like Olestra are banned in Europe.

Drinks are subject to bans in Europe, too. In fact, the popular sports drink brand Gatorade was banned by the European Union in 2012. Several ingredients, including certain dyes such as Yellow 5 and 6, resulted in the drink being removed from shelves in several European countries.

Another reason why Gatorade was banned by the European Union was the presence of an ingredient known as BVO. Short for brominated vegetable oil, BVO was added to drinks to stop ingredients from separating. However, BVO is banned in Europe; it was also eventually banned by the FDA, and Gatorade no longer contains the ingredient.