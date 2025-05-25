Giada De Laurentiis' Clever Tip For Easier Cocktail Making At Your Next Party

The main reason for taking this approach is that it greatly reduces the amount of effort you need to put in as a host. Unless you happen to revel in playing bartender for your friends, mixing individual drinks all night is no way to enjoy a party. Ideally, you want to be able to sit back, relax, and connect with your guests. This is why making pre-batched cocktails, whether served in a pitcher or a fancy punch bowl, is a popular method for hosts. However, the process of batching cocktails still takes time, which many are short on, and frankly, mixology isn't everyone's thing. Plus, not all cocktails are easy to batch make ahead of time.

Setting up a DIY drink station requires minimal effort. It's just important to make sure you have all your ingredients, including any cocktail garnishes (such as olives or limes), the essential tools for mixing, and, of course, glasses and recipe instructions. Framing the recipe as De Laurentiis does is a nice touch but not essential. Depending on the recipe, you may needed different tools like a citrus squeezer, a strainer, or a muddler. You can buy these relatively inexpensive tools or a full set for home cocktail making at many stores. Once you have the necessities, all that's left is to arrange everything so that it's straightforward for your guests. Aside from making less work for yourself, you may find that having your friends mix their own cocktails serves as a fun activity to get everyone talking and interacting.