The One Country That Produces The Most Coffee In The World
Coffee has really taken over the world since its somewhat mythic origin hundreds of years ago. Nowadays, there are coffee drinkers the whole world over, and likewise, there are plenty of international coffee producers to match this adamant demand. Closer to home, there's one state that grows more coffee than any other (Hawaii), but the United States still pales in comparison to some other coffee producing nations. So, to which coffee producing country do we owe the most gratitude?
The country that grows the most coffee also happens to be one of the largest countries in the world, the South American nation of Brazil. According to the USDA's reports based on data from 2024 to 2025, Brazil comes out on top with a whopping 38% of all coffee production in the world. The country produces a staggering 66.4 million 60-kilogram bags of coffee (equivalent to about 8.78 billion pounds of coffee) annually. The source country of your coffee can tell you a lot about its flavor, with Brazilian coffee often characterized by low acidity and bold flavors — but with this much coffee being produced, there should be something for you regardless of your preferences.
Coffee is a global business
Brazil may take the crown as the top coffee growing nation in the world, but its 38% mark still leaves plenty of room for other coffee producers around the world to make a name for themselves. Granted, no other nation even comes close to hitting the percentage achieved by Brazil, but a quick look at the top ten coffee producing nations gives you an interesting insight into just how globe-spanning the phenomenon of coffee is.
Take a look at Vietnam, for example. The Southeast Asian nation has a coffee culture of its own, complete with a bevy of delicious Vietnamese coffee drinks to try. And it also ranks number two behind Brazil in producing coffee, making up a total of 17% of global production. This number might fall well short of Brazil's huge output, but 17% is a substantial figure for a nation with significantly less area comparatively. Of course, there's also Indonesia, home to the famous region of Java, which ranks fourth with 6% of global coffee production. And Africa gets in on the action as well with Ethiopia and Uganda ranking fifth and sixth respectively. You can find beans of many varieties across these continents, including beans that produce the strongest coffee in the world, just going to show how connected this world of coffee really is.