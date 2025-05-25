The One Country That Produces The Most Coffee In The World

Coffee has really taken over the world since its somewhat mythic origin hundreds of years ago. Nowadays, there are coffee drinkers the whole world over, and likewise, there are plenty of international coffee producers to match this adamant demand. Closer to home, there's one state that grows more coffee than any other (Hawaii), but the United States still pales in comparison to some other coffee producing nations. So, to which coffee producing country do we owe the most gratitude?

The country that grows the most coffee also happens to be one of the largest countries in the world, the South American nation of Brazil. According to the USDA's reports based on data from 2024 to 2025, Brazil comes out on top with a whopping 38% of all coffee production in the world. The country produces a staggering 66.4 million 60-kilogram bags of coffee (equivalent to about 8.78 billion pounds of coffee) annually. The source country of your coffee can tell you a lot about its flavor, with Brazilian coffee often characterized by low acidity and bold flavors — but with this much coffee being produced, there should be something for you regardless of your preferences.