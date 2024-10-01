The US State That's Responsible For Growing The Most Coffee

Each and every state has something that they are known for. However, what states are famous for and what is actually true does not always line up. For example, everyone associates peaches with Georgia but actually a different state produces the most peaches in the United States. Alternatively, some might assume that California produces the most blueberries given how many strawberries they produce, but much like Georgia and peaches, there is another state that produces the most blueberries in the country.

When Americans think about coffee, they often think of the Pacific Northwest, especially Washington State. However, that region of the country is not environmentally great for producing coffee, despite how much they do love to consume it. In fact, most states do not produce coffee, with the exception of one that easily takes the crown for the state that grows the most coffee: Hawaii.

Most of the country imports coffee beans rather than growing them. Beans are imported from all over the world, ranging anywhere from South America to Europe. However, Hawaii might be changing the tide for coffee production in the United States, as harvest has increased in value in recent years.