The US State That's Responsible For Growing The Most Coffee
Each and every state has something that they are known for. However, what states are famous for and what is actually true does not always line up. For example, everyone associates peaches with Georgia but actually a different state produces the most peaches in the United States. Alternatively, some might assume that California produces the most blueberries given how many strawberries they produce, but much like Georgia and peaches, there is another state that produces the most blueberries in the country.
When Americans think about coffee, they often think of the Pacific Northwest, especially Washington State. However, that region of the country is not environmentally great for producing coffee, despite how much they do love to consume it. In fact, most states do not produce coffee, with the exception of one that easily takes the crown for the state that grows the most coffee: Hawaii.
Most of the country imports coffee beans rather than growing them. Beans are imported from all over the world, ranging anywhere from South America to Europe. However, Hawaii might be changing the tide for coffee production in the United States, as harvest has increased in value in recent years.
Only in Hawaii
Despite the seemingly never-ending demand for coffee all over America, Hawaii still remains the only state that produces and grows coffee beans on a commercial level. The Kona region of Hawaii is especially renowned for its coffee production and is one of the most expensive coffees in the world. However, coffee is also grown in other areas across the entire state of Hawaii.
There is a scientific reason why Hawaii is currently the only state to produce coffee commercially. The tropical climate plays a major role in coffee production, as it is similar to the climate of other major coffee production regions. Additionally, Hawaii has rich volcanic soil; these traits combined makes the area ideal for growing coffee.
Although Hawaii produces the most coffee in the United States, this does not mean other states have not made their own attempts. Farmers in California and Florida have also begun growing coffee, although they have yet to match the production scale of Hawaii. It is certainly possible to grow coffee beans in other states but so far, none of these other states have begun to cultivate coffee beans for commercial purposes.