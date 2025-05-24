One-Ingredient Canned Fruit Sorbet Is The Simplest Warm Weather Dessert

There's plenty to savor during summertime, from poolside gatherings and backyard grilling to beachside fun and outdoor adventures. However, with the bright sunny days comes the accompanying heat that can sometimes be unbearable. At times like these, the last thing you want to do is turn on an oven to satisfy your sweet tooth. Summer calls for refreshing eats, so naturally, frozen desserts ought to be on the menu. Here's an easy, pantry-friendly hack to whip up a simple yet satisfying fruit sorbet to cool you down on a hot summer's day.

The secret to this dessert is canned fruit. Since the fruit is pre-sliced, de-seeded, and soaked in a sweet sugar syrup, all you need is a freezer and a blender, and you're all set. Of course, you can use fresh fruit like in a one-ingredient tangerine sorbet, but if you desire extra sweetness and want to keep it a one-ingredient recipe, canned fruit is the way to go. Unsure of which canned fruit to stock up on? Fret not, as we've listed our recommended canned fruits that deserve pantry space.

To make your one-ingredient sorbet, place the can of fruit in the freezer for at least 12 hours till the contents are completely frozen. Briefly dip the frozen can in a hot water bath so that the frozen fruit and liquid easily slide out. Blend until smooth and pop back into the freezer to set for at least two hours, then your sorbet is ready to be scooped and served. So, the next time you're at the grocery store, make sure to stock up on your favorite canned fruits so you can blend up silky smooth sorbets with ease.