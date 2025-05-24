One-Ingredient Canned Fruit Sorbet Is The Simplest Warm Weather Dessert
There's plenty to savor during summertime, from poolside gatherings and backyard grilling to beachside fun and outdoor adventures. However, with the bright sunny days comes the accompanying heat that can sometimes be unbearable. At times like these, the last thing you want to do is turn on an oven to satisfy your sweet tooth. Summer calls for refreshing eats, so naturally, frozen desserts ought to be on the menu. Here's an easy, pantry-friendly hack to whip up a simple yet satisfying fruit sorbet to cool you down on a hot summer's day.
The secret to this dessert is canned fruit. Since the fruit is pre-sliced, de-seeded, and soaked in a sweet sugar syrup, all you need is a freezer and a blender, and you're all set. Of course, you can use fresh fruit like in a one-ingredient tangerine sorbet, but if you desire extra sweetness and want to keep it a one-ingredient recipe, canned fruit is the way to go. Unsure of which canned fruit to stock up on? Fret not, as we've listed our recommended canned fruits that deserve pantry space.
To make your one-ingredient sorbet, place the can of fruit in the freezer for at least 12 hours till the contents are completely frozen. Briefly dip the frozen can in a hot water bath so that the frozen fruit and liquid easily slide out. Blend until smooth and pop back into the freezer to set for at least two hours, then your sorbet is ready to be scooped and served. So, the next time you're at the grocery store, make sure to stock up on your favorite canned fruits so you can blend up silky smooth sorbets with ease.
Switch up your sorbets with cocktail-inspired creations
A hassle-free, one-ingredient canned fruit sorbet is not only a game-changer for hot days, but also an opportunity to transform an effortless dessert into a low-ABV cocktail connoisseur's dream. Summertime sipping meets a refreshing sweet treat when you bring the best of both worlds — mixology and frozen desserts — to the table. With a splash of your preferred spirit or liquor, you can indulge in a cooling, low-alcohol sorbet cocktail that's perfect for summer entertaining.
Fans of frozen margaritas can turn a simple can of ripe mangoes into a boozy sorbet dessert by either blending a shot of tequila along with the frozen fruit or pouring a shot over the mango sorbet like an affogato. If you're not a fan of the ice-forward texture of sorbets and desire a touch of dairy-free creaminess, reach for a can of coconut cream to impart a decadent, creamy consistency to the sorbet. Speaking of coconut cream, it would be incomplete not to explore a piña colada sorbet, which would call for canned pineapples, coconut cream, and a splash of rum to transport you to the tropics. For a tangy twist on a refreshing beer sorbet, opt for canned mandarin oranges for a beermosa-style frozen dessert that is a perfect complement to a casual gathering. On the other hand, level up your elegant brunch spread by blending together canned peaches and Prosecco, and behold, a frozen peach Bellini, ready to serve and savor in a delicate coupe.
You can also play around with different fruit medleys and canned fruit cocktails to switch things up and keep the flavors interesting. All these ideas go to show that one humble pantry ingredient can awaken the inner mixologist in you with the countless, customizable creations at your fingertips.