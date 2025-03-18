This One-Ingredient Tangerine Sorbet Is The Game-Changing Dessert You Deserve

Craving a dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth without spending hours in the kitchen? Step aside complicated dessert recipes with long ingredient lists as we bring you this refreshing tangerine sorbet that requires just one ingredient to deliver a perfectly sweet and tangy frozen treat that makes your dose of vitamin C tastier than ever. All you need are seedless tangerines and a food processor, and you're set. The only prep that you need is to segment the tangerines and freeze them.

When blended in a food processor, you are in for a smooth, creamy sorbet, but this process takes time and patience. At first, the consistency might be icy and dry, but keep going and you will eventually end up with a luxurious, velvety sorbet that is best enjoyed right away. If you don't have a food processor, a blender would also do the trick, though you may need to add some liquid, like coconut milk, to achieve a silky smooth consistency. An ice cream maker also comes in handy to make sorbets, and some models have a dedicated setting for it.

This versatile treat works beautifully with other citrus fruits, too. Mandarins, clementines, or seedless oranges make for a fantastic, zesty dessert for the warmer weather. Just ensure whatever fruit you choose is seedless or take the time to remove seeds before freezing so the blending process goes smoothly. Customize your sorbet with your favorite toppings, like dark chocolate shavings for a delicious contrast to the bright citrus flavor, coconut flakes for a fun, tropical flair, or even fresh herbs that add a visual aesthetic and a sophisticated flavor.