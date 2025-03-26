A Boozy Beer Sorbet Will Be The Best Dessert Of Your Life This Summer

The dog days of summer are so much better with homemade sorbet. As the days warm up, we pull out the ice cream maker and let it churn on the front porch, or use one of the many ways to make sorbet or ice cream without a machine. And after a long day of playing in the heat — or keeping up with the summertime version of your kids — a bowl of your favorite sorbet just sets everything right. But what if you could double down on relaxation and add a little booze to the mix? While the kids dig into their alcohol-free version of homemade bliss, put some beer in your batch for your very own frosty treat with a tipsy twist.

Sorbet and ice cream are both frozen, churned desserts. Ice cream is made with a milk base and sorbet usually made with water, sugar, and some kind of fruit. Both ice cream and sorbet can be made with beer, and their qualities are a little different. Sorbet usually has a brighter, more intense flavor profile than ice cream to begin with, and that characteristic applies when you make it with beer. It's fairly easy to make, too: Just add beer to your regular sorbet recipe and pour it all into the ice cream maker as usual.