Why Tequila Should Be Your Go-To For A Fun, Boozy Summer Sorbet

If frozen margaritas become your go-to drink order the minute daylight saving time hits and you keep your freezer stocked with frozen treats year-round, there is a boozy treat just for you. Tequila or, even more specifically, margarita sorbet marries each of those festive elements in one perfect dessert or anytime refreshment. And you can make it as simple or complex as you wish.

Can you literally just pour a couple of ounces of tequila and a dash of Cointreau over a scoop of lime sorbet, like a kind of photonegative affogato? Yes, and this would be darling served in a properly salted margarita glass. You can also simply mix the liquor with a store-bought sorbet, but if you add enough to actually catch a buzz (likely the point of this whole endeavor) you'll veer closer to a smoothie-type texture than the scoopable stuff of imagination. This would be fine for sipping in the sun but is probably not quite what you intended. For something more identifiable as sorbet, you should consider making it from scratch.