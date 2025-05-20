14 Unexpected Fruits You Should Be Baking

You might recognize pandan from the vibrant green hue that it gives dishes or from its distinctive grassy flavor. Pandan is a tropical plant sometimes referred to as screwpine, and it's highly valued for its fragrant, long, and narrow leaves. Alongside the grassy flavor, it has subtle notes of vanilla, coconut, and almond. It has an intense, nutty, floral aroma that makes any baked good smell divine. While pandan isn't technically a fruit, that doesn't mean it shouldn't be used in baking.

Pandan is extremely popular throughout Southeast Asian cuisine and especially in desserts. It's often used to flavor the delectable coconut jam from Singapore called kaya and as the main flavor component for kue dadar gulung, an Indonesian rolled pancake dessert. Asian American bakeries across the United States have recently been featuring pandan-infused desserts more frequently. At some bakeries, you can find pandan chiffon cake, cheesecake, cookies, and even ice cream! It's slowly taking the throne of vanilla beans in sweet treats, and you should definitely give it a try the next time you're baking.

You can find it in Asian grocery stores in the produce section, being sold in its natural form as leaves; however, to make the baking easier, definitely pick up either pandan extract or powder. When baking, use it as you would vanilla extract. Add it to whatever batter or dough you're making. Just be sure it's fully combined so you don't wind up with any green streaks in your baked goods.