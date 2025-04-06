The Absolute Best Fruit To Pair With Cottage Cheese

One of the best ways of enjoying your cottage cheese and fruit? Creating a cottage cheese board. Sure, you can simply mix your fruits in with your cottage cheese and have it as-is, and that's a tasty and easy way of getting more protein into your diet. But if you want to get a little fancier, try this. Scoop your cottage cheese into a large ramekin or bowl; this is going to be the centerpiece of the board. Next, arrange your fruit on the board (or a large plate). Again, you can't go wrong with sliced peaches or apricots, fresh berries, or even citrus. Oranges and grapefruit go particularly well with cottage cheese, cutting through the mild flavor with a punch of tangy zest. Feel free to add other toppings like shredded coconut or nuts like crushed hazelnuts or walnuts, too.

As for how to eat it, you can serve yourself small portions mixed in with different fruits and toppings, or you can create a bowl with as many mix-ins as you want. If you're looking for something a little more filling, you can even grab some whole wheat crackers to use as a scoop, or upgrade your French toast by slathering it with cottage cheese, fruit, nuts, and perhaps a touch of honey. Whatever you choose, cottage cheese and fruit will help fuel your body, fill your stomach, and prepare you for the day ahead, so it's a truly winning combo.