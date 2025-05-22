How The Southern Pig Pickin Cake Got Its Quirky Name

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tasty retro desserts sometimes have a somewhat grotesque name. There's frog eye salad and shoofly pie, neither of which thankfully contains any frog parts or flies. The same is true for Pig Pickin Cake — it's pig-free and vegetarian-friendly. However, the gathering where this cake was served, and how its name came about, is not.

Pig Pickin' Cake is typically made from a yellow cake mix with canned mandarin oranges folded in for a citrusy twist. The frosting consists of whipped topping — normally Cool Whip — vanilla pudding, and crushed, canned pineapple. Like many iconic desserts from the past, it's tricky to pinpoint the exact origins and creator of the Pig Pickin Cake. Despite this, it is undeniably a Southern dessert, with strong roots in North Carolina. It gets its strange name from the event where it has traditionally been served: A hog roast. During this barbecue tradition, guests eat meat off the bones — "pig pickin" — and then eat this light, citrusy cake for dessert.

There's a vegetarian version of the name if you prefer; other Southerners refer to the cake as Pea Pickin Cake, which we would assume comes from the idea of eating the cake after a long day of picking peas. Because of the vibrant colors, it's sometimes called Sunshine Cake. Whatever you call it, and whether you eat it at the end of a barbecue or not, this cake is a fruity, refreshing dessert that's perfect for warm-weather events.