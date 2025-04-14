Boost The Taste Of Boxed Cake Mix By Mashing In This Tropical Fruit

In this day, age, and economy, who has time to be making freshly baked goods from scratch whenever you want a little treat? Instead, we support going the semi-homemade route by doing things like making boxed cake mix taste homemade with unique ingredients. One easy way of upping the quality of your cake is super simple: just add fruit. Specifically, grab yourself some bananas and toss them right in for a great tropical flavor addition that will make your cake richer and more moist.

You're going to want to mash your bananas up and add it into your boxed cake mix along with the other wet ingredients. The intensity of your mashing depends on personal preference, but the more light-handed you are, the bigger the banana chunks will be in your final dessert. If you don't want any banana chunks at all, just plop those bananas into a blender and mix until pureed. Bananas aren't just good for the flavor, either. You can also use bananas to replace some of the fats in a baking recipe, like the additional oil or butter that a boxed cake mix usually requires. You can substitute ¾ cup of mashed bananas per every cup of oil in baked goods to get the same tender crumb at the end.