You're Doing It All Wrong - How To Make Boxed Cake Mix

Most cake mixes call for you to add three things: vegetable oil, whole eggs, and water. Each of these could and should be swapped out for something more flavorful. "I always add melted butter in the place of vegetable oil," says Rosenhouse. Vegetable oil is bland, while butter will bring both a richer flavor and mouthfeel. You can also swap one whole egg for two egg yolk, since the fattiness of yolks makes them substantially richer than egg whites. Rosenhouse's boxed mix calls for three eggs total, for example, but she actually adds two whole eggs and two egg yolks instead.

Advertisement

Water is the last thing you should be putting in your cakes, as it brings nothing in the way of flavor. If your boxed cake mix calls for water, Rosenhouse recommends replacing it with a different liquid that will enhance the flavor of the dry ingredients. For a plain yellow cake, she suggests swapping out the water in favor of a mix of equal parts whole milk and buttermilk (or sour cream if you don't have buttermilk), while chocolate cake gets a flavor boost from coffee.

These are just a few ingredient swaps to upgrade boxed cake mix, and you can also try adding some extra things. A bit of vanilla extract, or better yet, vanilla bean paste, will add warmth and richness to the flavor profile. Lastly, a pinch of salt will help to enhance all of the other ingredients and balance out the sugar. "If you give me a dessert without salt, I'm going to be super disappointed," says Rosenhouse.

Advertisement