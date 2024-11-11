The Original Lemon Bar Recipe Isn't What We Know Today
Lemon bars are one of those classic treats that span generations. Whether you're in it for the shortbread crust, the zippy, custardy filling, or the dusting of sweet powdered sugar, you can probably find fans of these squares in friends and family members of any age.
Yet for as long standing a legacy as the lemon bar may seem to have, the first reported version may not be as familiar to lovers of today's modern snack. Instead, what is believed to be the original recipe set forth in the Chicago Daily Tribune back in 1962, thanks to Eleanore Mickelson, included an ingredient list that was modest by today's standards, relying on only 2 eggs and 3 tablespoons of lemon juice.
For comparison, many of today's recipes call for exponentially more of those critical elements, even in cases when the pan itself is smaller. In one example, a lemon filling is composed of 4 eggs and ½ cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice, baked up in an 8x8-inch pan. Mickelson's, on the other hand, is formulated for a 9x13-inch pan — which means she was spreading less of the good stuff even thinner. Fortunately, today's culinary artists have taken inspiration from that original recipe, but fortified it with lots of added bright lemon flavor, and more eggy richness bite-for-bite.
Interpreting the original lemon bar
There are a few other distinctions between those early days lemon bars and today's (dare we say) improved iterations. Some modern recipes are also more generous with the powdered sugar for dusting (⅓ of a cup to Eleanore Mickelson's ½ cup, for example), as well as the butter (increasing by as much as double for the same pan size). Many also add flavor boosters in the form of vanilla for a creamy, floral depth in the crust, and a grating of lemon zest to amp up that puckerability in the filling.
While lemons are undoubtedly delicious whether the regular or Meyer variety, Mickelson's legacy has also been invoked for creative new styles of this citrusy treat, from lime to pink grapefruit, and even passion fruit bars. Some inspired cooks have added complementary elements like herbs, to create lemon thyme or rosemary bars. Lavender, honey, and ginger are all ideal flavor pairings for your filling — and even turmeric gets in on the action, contributing an earthy taste and a deep yellow color.
You can also experiment with the crust. Gingersnap, for example, adds a little spiciness, while you can even double down on the classic profile by whipping up a lemon shortbread cookie crust. Making these bars is a great way to use up leftover lemon zest and juice, so whether you stick to her original recipe or create your own, you can make Mickelson proud by carrying on her tradition.