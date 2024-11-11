The Original Lemon Bar Recipe Isn't What We Know Today

Lemon bars are one of those classic treats that span generations. Whether you're in it for the shortbread crust, the zippy, custardy filling, or the dusting of sweet powdered sugar, you can probably find fans of these squares in friends and family members of any age.

Yet for as long standing a legacy as the lemon bar may seem to have, the first reported version may not be as familiar to lovers of today's modern snack. Instead, what is believed to be the original recipe set forth in the Chicago Daily Tribune back in 1962, thanks to Eleanore Mickelson, included an ingredient list that was modest by today's standards, relying on only 2 eggs and 3 tablespoons of lemon juice.

For comparison, many of today's recipes call for exponentially more of those critical elements, even in cases when the pan itself is smaller. In one example, a lemon filling is composed of 4 eggs and ½ cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice, baked up in an 8x8-inch pan. Mickelson's, on the other hand, is formulated for a 9x13-inch pan — which means she was spreading less of the good stuff even thinner. Fortunately, today's culinary artists have taken inspiration from that original recipe, but fortified it with lots of added bright lemon flavor, and more eggy richness bite-for-bite.